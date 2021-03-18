S.Korean stocks gain after Fed maintains dovish stance

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, March 18 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares rose on Thursday as risk sentiment was lifted after the U.S. Federal Reserve reiterated its stance to keep interest rates near zero through 2023. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The benchmark KOSPI rose 35.26 points, or 1.16%, to 3,082.76 by 0309 GMT. ** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 1.34% and peer SK Hynix rose 2.86%. LG Chem and Naver rose 0.93% and 5.61%, respectively. ** Concerns about early tapering has diminished. So there is a lot relief in the market, especially as the Fed said policies won't be tightened until at least 2023, said Na Jeong-hwan, an analyst at DS Investment & Securities. ** South Korean vice finance minister Kim Yong-beom vowed to stabilize any bond market rout amid an increase in government bonds issuance. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 283.1 billion won ($251.97 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,123.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , up 0.64%. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,123.0 per dollar, down 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,122.8. ** The KOSPI has risen 7.28% so far this year, and gained 2.4% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The trading volume was 745.00 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 913, the number of advancing shares was 532. ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.11 point to 110.76. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 4.2 basis points to 1.135%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.4 basis points to 2.148%. ($1 = 1,123.5600 won) (Reporting by Cynthia Kim, additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Uttaresh.V)