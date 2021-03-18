Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Currency News

S.Korean stocks gain after Fed maintains dovish stance

By Reuters Staff

    * KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers
    * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

    SEOUL, March 18 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
    ** South Korean shares rose on Thursday as risk sentiment
was lifted after the U.S. Federal Reserve reiterated its stance
to keep interest rates near zero through 2023. The won
strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.
    
** The benchmark KOSPI         rose 35.26 points, or 1.16%, to
3,082.76 by 0309 GMT.
    
** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics
            rose 1.34% and peer SK Hynix             rose 2.86%.
LG Chem             and Naver             rose 0.93% and 5.61%,
respectively.
    
** Concerns about early tapering has diminished. So there is a
lot relief in the market, especially as the Fed said policies
won't be tightened until at least 2023, said Na Jeong-hwan, an
analyst at DS Investment & Securities.
    
** South Korean vice finance minister Kim Yong-beom vowed to
stabilize any bond market rout amid an increase in government
bonds issuance.                  
        
** Foreigners were net buyers of 283.1 billion won ($251.97
million) worth of shares on the main board. 
    
** The won was quoted at 1,123.0 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , up 0.64%.
    
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,123.0 per
dollar, down 0.2% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,122.8.
    
** The KOSPI has risen 7.28% so far this year, and gained 2.4%
in the previous 30 trading sessions.
    
** The trading volume was 745.00 million shares. Of the total
traded issues of 913, the number of advancing shares was 532.
    
** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.11 point to 110.76.
    
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 4.2
basis points to 1.135%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose
by 1.4 basis points to 2.148%.


($1 = 1,123.5600 won)

 (Reporting by Cynthia Kim, additional reporting by Jihoon Lee;
editing by Uttaresh.V)
