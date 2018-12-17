S.Korean stocks gain ahead of Fed meeting; won weakens

* KOSPI index rises, foreigners sell * Korean won inches down against dollar * South Korea bond yields down SEOUL, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index inched up on Monday ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee meeting which begins on Tuesday, where the U.S. central bank is widely expected to raise interest rates. The Korean won and bond yields fell. ** U.S. consumer spending gathered momentum in November which could further allay fears of a significant slowdown in the American economy, standing in stark contrast to reports from China showing a dramatic fall-off in retail sales in the world's second-largest economy and from Europe where a key measure of business activity expanded at its slowest rate in four years. ** The upbeat data from the Commerce Department on Friday bolstered expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates for a fourth time this year at its Dec. 18-19 policy meeting, despite moderating inflation and tighter financial market conditions. ** South Korea's export growth was revised down to 4.1 percent to $51.8 billion, while import growth was revised up to 11.5 percent. The country's trade balance reached $4.93 billion, achieving a trade surplus continuously since February 2012, according to trade ministry data. ** At 01:55 GMT, the KOSPI was up 3.34 points or 0.16 percent at 2,072.72. ** Shares in the biotech drug arm of the parent group of tech giant Samsung Electronics fell more than 6 percent after the company said on Thursday its head office has been raided by South Korean prosecutors as part of a criminal probe into alleged accounting fraud. ** The won was quoted at 1,132.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.12 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,130.8. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,131.6 per U.S. dollar, up 0.01 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,109.95 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.04 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with losses . Japanese stocks rose 0.54 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 16.1 percent so far this year, and up by 1.27 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 182,590,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of 887, the number of advancing shares was 312. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 12,307 million won worth of shares. ** The dollar has risen 6.12 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar, hit on April 2 and its low is 1,146.26, reached on Oct. 11. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.02 points to 109.21. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.9 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 1.777 percent, lower than the previous day's 1.78 percent. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)