S.Korean stocks gain as recovery hopes outweigh higher U.S. bond yields

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    * KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

    SEOUL, March 15 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares inched higher on Monday, as hopes of
a quick global economic recovery from the massive U.S. stimulus
package helped outweigh worries about higher U.S. bond yields.
    
    ** The won weakened, while the benchmark domestic bond yield
rose.
    
    ** The benchmark KOSPI         rose 3.24 points, or 0.11%,
to 3,054.39 by 0235 GMT, marking a third straight session of
gain.
    
    ** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics
            slipped 0.60% and peer SK Hynix             fell
0.36%. LG Chem             and Naver            , however, added
2.44% and 0.26%, respectively.
    
    ** The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield was 1.638%             in
early trade on Monday. It had risen 1.642% on Friday, a high
last seen in February last year.
    
    ** "Investors are taking a wait-and-see stance while
focusing on the U.S. Treasury yields ... Hopes that the
liquidity from the $1.9 trillion stimulus will flow into the
stock markets are rising," Kiwoom Securities' analyst Seo
Sang-young said.
    
    ** "Investors (now) await the U.S. Federal Reserve policy
meeting this week and whether it will extend the easing of the
bank leverage requirements," Seo said.
    
    ** Foreigners were net sellers of 25.1 billion won ($22.08
million) worth of shares on the main board. 
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,136.8 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , down 0.26%.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,136.4
per dollar, unchanged from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,136.0.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.03 point to 111.07.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by
2.5 basis points to 1.247%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
rose by 7.0 basis points to 2.160%.     
    

($1 = 1,136.6000 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh, additional reporting by Jihoon Lee;
editing by Uttaresh.V)
