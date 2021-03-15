S.Korean stocks gain as recovery hopes outweigh higher U.S. bond yields

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, March 15 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares inched higher on Monday, as hopes of a quick global economic recovery from the massive U.S. stimulus package helped outweigh worries about higher U.S. bond yields. ** The won weakened, while the benchmark domestic bond yield rose. ** The benchmark KOSPI rose 3.24 points, or 0.11%, to 3,054.39 by 0235 GMT, marking a third straight session of gain. ** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics slipped 0.60% and peer SK Hynix fell 0.36%. LG Chem and Naver , however, added 2.44% and 0.26%, respectively. ** The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield was 1.638% in early trade on Monday. It had risen 1.642% on Friday, a high last seen in February last year. ** "Investors are taking a wait-and-see stance while focusing on the U.S. Treasury yields ... Hopes that the liquidity from the $1.9 trillion stimulus will flow into the stock markets are rising," Kiwoom Securities' analyst Seo Sang-young said. ** "Investors (now) await the U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting this week and whether it will extend the easing of the bank leverage requirements," Seo said. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 25.1 billion won ($22.08 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,136.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , down 0.26%. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,136.4 per dollar, unchanged from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,136.0. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.03 point to 111.07. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 2.5 basis points to 1.247%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 7.0 basis points to 2.160%. ($1 = 1,136.6000 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh, additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Uttaresh.V)