S.Korean stocks gain as trade hopes boost confidence; ex-div adjustment caps gains

* KOSPI climbs, foreigners net buyers * Korean won inches higher versus U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares gained on Friday on expectations that the market will rally next year, supported by easing Sino-U.S. trade tensions, even as shares on the index went ex-dividend. The won and the benchmark bond yield rose as well. ** The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI rose 4.24 points, or 0.19%, to 2,202.17 by 0235 GMT. ** In a yearly event, 46.0 points - equivalent to 2.09% - were shaved off the benchmark index by the ex-dividend price adjustment, according to the Korea Exchange. ** Considering the adjustment, the index surged more than 2% on expectations of growth going forward, said Lee Young-gon, an analyst at Hana Financial Investment. ** Sentiment was boosted after Beijing said on Thursday it was in close contact with Washington about an initial trade agreement, shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump talked up a signing ceremony for the recently struck Phase 1 trade deal. ** Shares of Hyosung Corp dropped after local media reported that its chairman Hyun-joon Cho was indicted for unfairly supporting affiliates. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 4.2 billion won ($3.62 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,161.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.05% higher than its previous close at 1,161.8. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,160.9 per U.S. dollar, flat from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,159.1 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.51%, after U.S. stocks rallied to record highs overnight . Japanese stocks fell 0.06%. ** The KOSPI has risen 7.95% so far this year, and gained 3.6% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 200.00 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 904, the number of advancing shares was 379. ** The won has lost 3.9% against the dollar so far this year. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.04 points to 110.50, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.53%. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.1 basis points to 1.367%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 2.3 basis points to 1.667%. ($1 = 1,160.7300 won) (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Aditya Soni)