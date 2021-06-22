Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
S.Korean stocks gain on Fed's views on U.S. economy; won firms

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    * KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers
    * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

    SEOUL, June 22 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
    
** South Korean shares rose on Tuesday as investors focused more
on the Federal Reserve's upbeat view on the U.S. economy while
eyeing the debate among its officials around an
earlier-than-expected tapering in its emergency support
measures. 
    
** The won strengthened and the benchmark bond yield rose.
    
** The benchmark KOSPI         rose 16.05 points, or 0.50%, to
3,256.84 by 0109 GMT.
    
** Comments from the Fed policymakers who welcome robust
economic recovery are boosting the market's sentiment. Investors
are now looking forward to Fed Chair Jerome Powell's testimony,
said Shinhan Investment & Securities' analyst Choi Yoo-june.
    
** While Powell has said the U.S. economy continues to show
"sustained improvement" and forecast more gains in the job
market, other central bank officials' differing views have begun
a debate around an early tapering.              
    
** Among heavyweight stocks back home, technology giant Samsung
Electronics             rose 0.25% and peer SK Hynix            
was flat. LG Chem             added 1.22% and Naver            
fell 0.50%.
    
** Foreigners were net buyers of 111.5 billion won  ($98.50
million) worth of shares on the main board. 
    
** The won was quoted at 1,133.2 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , up 0.13%.
    
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,132.8 per
dollar, down 0.1%, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its
one-month contract               was quoted at 1,132.5.
    
** The trading volume was 559.52 million shares. Of the total
traded issues of 911, the number of advancing shares was 587.
    
** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.06 point to 110.24.
    
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.2
basis point to 1.349%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by
2.4 basis points to 2.030%.

($1 = 1,131.9600 won)

 (Reporting by Cynthia Kim, additional reporting by Jihoon Lee;
editing by Uttaresh.V)
