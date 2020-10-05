S.Korean stocks gain on signs of improvement in Trump's health

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares gained on Monday on hopes that U.S. President Donald Trump's health was improving, with sentiment aided by gain in stocks of Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors on strong U.S. sales. ** The won strengthened and the benchmark bond yield rose. ** By 0200 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI rose 27.56 points, or 1.18%, to 2,355.45, on track to rise for a fourth straight session. ** Trump, 74, was flown to hospital for treatment for the novel coronavirus on Friday, but his doctors say he has responded well and could return to the White House on Monday. ** Boosting the benchmark, Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors jumped 4.2% and 6.4%, respectively, after reporting strong U.S. retail sales. ** Meanwhile, a private survey on Monday showed South Korea's factory activity last month shrank at the slowest pace in eight months, days after data showed September exports rose for the first time in seven months. ** Among other shares, chip giant Samsung Electronics rose as much as 1% ahead of its third-quarter preliminary earnings expected in early-October. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 155.5 billion won ($133.63 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,163.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.51% higher than its previous close. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,163.6 per dollar, up 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,162.9. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.09 point to 111.99. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 2.4 basis points to 0.870%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 2.8 basis points to 1.458%. ($1 = 1,163.6500 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; editing by Uttaresh.V)