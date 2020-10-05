Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Asian Markets

S.Korean stocks gain on signs of improvement in Trump's health

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    * KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers
    * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

    SEOUL, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares gained on Monday on hopes that U.S.
President Donald Trump's health was improving, with sentiment
aided by gain in stocks of Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors on
strong U.S. sales. 
    
    ** The won strengthened and the benchmark bond yield rose. 
    
    ** By 0200 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI         rose 27.56
points, or 1.18%, to 2,355.45, on track to rise for a fourth
straight session.
    
    ** Trump, 74, was flown to hospital for treatment for the
novel coronavirus on Friday, but his doctors say he has
responded well and could return to the White House on
Monday.            
    
    ** Boosting the benchmark, Hyundai Motor             and Kia
Motors             jumped 4.2% and 6.4%, respectively, after
reporting strong U.S. retail sales.             
    
    ** Meanwhile, a private survey on Monday showed South
Korea's factory activity last month shrank at the slowest pace
in eight months, days after data showed September exports rose
for the first time in seven months.                         
    
    ** Among other shares, chip giant Samsung Electronics
            rose as much as 1% ahead of its third-quarter
preliminary earnings expected in early-October.
    
    ** Foreigners were net buyers of 155.5 billion won ($133.63
million) worth of shares on the main board. 
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,163.6 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.51% higher than its previous
close.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,163.6
per dollar, up 0.2% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,162.9.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.09 point to 111.99.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by
2.4 basis points to 0.870%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
rose by 2.8 basis points to 1.458%.

($1 = 1,163.6500 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; editing by Uttaresh.V)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up