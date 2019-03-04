Asia
March 4, 2019 / 2:22 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

S.Korean stocks gain on trade deal hopes; won inches down

4 Min Read

    * KOSPI index gains, foreigners sell
    * Korean won inches down against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea bond yield rises

    SEOUL, March 4 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
    
    ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         rose on Monday,
after reports that the United States and China were close to
striking a trade deal later this month boosted investor
sentiment. The Korean won inched down, while the benchmark bond
yield rose. 
    
    ** The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday U.S. President
Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping could reach a
formal trade deal at a summit around March 27, given progress in
talks between the two countries.             
    
    ** President Donald Trump said he has asked China to
immediately remove all tariffs on U.S. agricultural products
because trade talks are progressing well and he did not impose
25 percent tariffs on Chinese goods on Friday as originally
planned.             
    
    ** China said on Saturday that it welcomed the release of
language from the United State Trade Representative's office
(USTR) delaying a scheduled hike in U.S. tariffs on $200 billion
worth of Chinese goods.             

    ** At 0205 GMT, the KOSPI index rose 5.99 points, or 0.27
percent, to 2,201.43 points. South Korean financial markets
resumed trading on Monday after it was closed on Friday for a
public holiday.
    
    ** Shares of South Korean firms with exposure to North Korea
fell after the second summit between U.S. President Donald Trump
and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un collapsed on Thursday over
sanctions, raising concerns about the future of their
denuclearisation negotiations.             
    
    ** The country's largest carmaker Hyundai Motor Co
            and its affiliates Kia Motors Corp             and
Hyundai Mobis Co Ltd             tumbled as much as 4.4 percent,
3.7 percent and 5.4 percent, respectively, after more vehicle
recalls.             
    
    ** Kia Motors and affiliate Hyundai Motor said on Thursday
they are recalling around 534,000 more U.S. vehicles at risk of
engine fires.
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,124.4 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.03 percent higher than its
previous close at 1,124.7.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,124.9
per U.S. dollar, up 0.2 percent from the previous day, while in
one-year non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,123.8 per dollar.
    
    ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan                 was up 0.11 percent, after U.S. stocks
ended the previous session with mild gains            . Japanese
stocks         rose 0.83 percent.
    
    ** The KOSPI has risen 7.86 percent so far this year, and
rose 6.3 percent in the previous 30 trading sessions.
    
    ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the
dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is
1,242.04 trillion won.
    
    ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 184.18 million shares and, of the total traded
issues of 895, the number of advancing shares was 651.
    
    ** Foreigners were net sellers of 47.7 billion won worth of
shares on the main board. 
    
    ** The won has lost 0.8 percent against the U.S dollar this
year.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.07 points to 109.15, while the
3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.89 percent.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by
1.9 basis points to 1.832 percent, while the benchmark 10-year
yield rose by 3.7 basis points to 2.024 percent.

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below