S.Korean stocks gain; set for biggest weekly drop in over 15 months

* KOSPI climbs, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens versus U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares ticked up on Friday, but were set for the steepest weekly decline in more than 15 months on fears of economic pain from the coronavirus epidemic that the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a global emergency. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The WHO on Thursday declared the virus outbreak in China, which has claimed 213 lives, a global emergency, however, it said it was not recommending limiting trade or travel to China. ** As of 0223 GMT, the Seoul stock market's main KOSPI rose 9.20 points, or 0.43%, to 2,157.20. The index was down about 4% so far this week, on track for the biggest weekly loss since October 2018. ** The WHO did not recommend a travel or trade ban on China, which is likely to ease pressure on the global economy, providing a relief to markets, said Han Ji-young, an analyst at Cape Investment & Securities. ** Shares of SK Hynix , the country's second-biggest company by market value, jumped as much as 3%, even after it posted its lowest quarterly profit in seven years, with analysts saying the results were already priced in. ** LG Display reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss and flagged improvement in its sales going forward, sending shares 4% higher. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 47.0 billion won ($40.27 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,185.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.08% lower than its previous close at 1,185.0. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,186.7 per U.S. dollar, up 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,186.0 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.55%, after U.S. stocks ended firmer overnight . Japanese stocks rose 1.39%. ** The KOSPI has fallen 1.73% so far this year, but gained 0.5% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 233.21 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 906, the number of advancing shares was 461. ** The won has lost 2.5% against the dollar so far this year. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.02 points to 110.74, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.43%. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.1 basis points to 1.311%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 2.1 basis points to 1.571%. ($1 = 1,167.2000 won) (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Aditya Soni)