January 31, 2020 / 2:33 AM / Updated an hour ago

S.Korean stocks gain; set for biggest weekly drop in over 15 months

    * KOSPI climbs, foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won weakens versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

    SEOUL, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    
** South Korean shares ticked up on Friday, but were set for the
steepest weekly decline in more than 15 months on fears of
economic pain from the coronavirus epidemic that the World
Health Organization (WHO) declared a global emergency. The
Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.
    
** The WHO on Thursday declared the virus outbreak in China,
which has claimed 213 lives, a global emergency, however, it
said it was not recommending limiting trade or travel to China. 
 
    
** As of 0223 GMT, the Seoul stock market's main KOSPI        
rose 9.20 points, or 0.43%, to 2,157.20. The index was down
about 4% so far this week, on track for the biggest weekly loss
since October 2018.
    
** The WHO did not recommend a travel or trade ban on China,
which is likely to ease pressure on the global economy,
providing a relief to markets, said Han Ji-young, an analyst at
Cape Investment & Securities. 
    
** Shares of SK Hynix            , the country's second-biggest
company by market value, jumped as much as 3%, even after it
posted its lowest quarterly profit in seven years, with analysts
saying the results were already priced in. 
    
** LG Display             reported a smaller-than-expected
quarterly loss and flagged improvement in its sales going
forward, sending shares 4% higher.             
    
** Foreigners were net sellers of 47.0 billion won ($40.27
million) worth of shares on the main board. 
    
** The won was quoted at 1,185.9 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.08% lower than its previous
close at 1,185.0.
    
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,186.7 per
U.S. dollar, up 0.1% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,186.0 per dollar.
    
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was up 0.55%, after U.S. stocks ended firmer
overnight            . Japanese stocks         rose 1.39%.
    
** The KOSPI has fallen 1.73% so far this year, but gained 0.5%
in the previous 30 trading sessions.
     
** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index
        was 233.21 million shares and, of the total traded
issues of 906, the number of advancing shares was 461.
    
** The won has lost 2.5% against the dollar so far this year.
    
** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.02 points to 110.74, while the
3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.43%. 
    
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.1
basis points to 1.311%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose
by 2.1 basis points to 1.571%.

($1 = 1,167.2000 won)    

 (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Aditya Soni)
