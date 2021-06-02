Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
S.Korean stocks hit 1-month high on upbeat U.S. manufacturing data

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    * KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers
    * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

    SEOUL, June 2 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares rose to their highest in nearly a
month on Wednesday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street from
upbeat U.S. manufacturing data. The Korean won weakened, while
the benchmark bond yield rose.
    
    ** The KOSPI         rose 11.42 points, or 0.35%, to
3,233.29 by 0146 GMT. It rose as much as 0.60% in early trade,
touching the highest intraday level since May 10.
    
    ** Chip giant Samsung Electronics             rose 0.62%,
but other heavyweights slid. SK Hynix             and battery
maker LG Chem             fell 0.78% and 0.97%, respectively.
    
    ** Foreigners were net buyers of 105.9 billion won ($95.58
million) worth of shares on the main board. 
    
    ** U.S. manufacturing activity picked up in May, as pent-up
demand amid a reopening economy boosted orders.             
    
    ** At home, the consumer inflation accelerated to a more
than nine-year high in May, reinforcing calls for gradual
monetary tightening, though the increase was mainly due to a low
base effect and rises in oil and agricultural prices.
            
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,108.3 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , down 0.22%.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,107.9
per dollar, up 0.0% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,107.4.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year
treasury bonds         was unchanged at 110.77.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by
0.1 basis point to 1.214%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
rose by 1.4 basis points to 2.199%.

($1 = 1,108.0200 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; editing by Uttaresh.V)
