S.Korean stocks hit 1-month low as global recovery loses steam

    * KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

    SEOUL, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares tumbled 2% to a one-month low on
Thursday, tracking sharp losses on Wall Street after U.S. and
euro zone data pointed to a faltering economic recovery amid a
second wave of global cases of the novel coronavirus. 
    
    ** Both the won and the benchmark bond yield weakened.
    
    ** By 0231 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI         fell 45.66
points, or 1.96%, to 2,287.58. The index fell as much as 2.01%
to its lowest level since Aug. 24.
    
    ** Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics             led
the losses, falling up to 1.7%. Hyundai Motor             and
internet giant Naver             dropped 3.3% and 2.7% each.
    
    ** While the U.S. business activity cooled in September as
gains at factories were offset by a retreat in services, a
survey showed euro zone business growth ground to a halt this
month.                          
    
    ** Meanwhile, South Korea reported 125 new COVID-19 cases as
of Wednesday midnight, more than 110 a day earlier and bringing
the national tally to 23,341.
    
    ** Foreigners were net sellers of 24.1 billion won ($20.61
million) worth of shares on the main board.
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,169.5 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.44% lower than its previous
close at 1,164.4.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,169.4
per dollar, up 0.1% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,168.5.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.04 points to 111.97.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by
0.5 basis point to 0.878%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
fell by 0.2 basis point to 1.444%.

($1 = 1,169.3300 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; editing by Uttaresh.V)
