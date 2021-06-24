Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
S.Korean stocks hit record high as tech heavyweights gain

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    * KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

    SEOUL, June 24 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares hit an all-time high on Thursday,
boosted by technology heavyweights that tracked a record high
finish on the Nasdaq overnight. The won gained, while the
benchmark bond yield fell.
    
    ** The benchmark KOSPI         rose 11.38 points, or 0.35%,
to 3,287.57 by 0204 GMT, and was set to gain for a third
straight day.
    
    ** Technology giant Samsung Electronics             rose
1.37% and peer SK Hynix             added 1.61%, while battery
maker LG Chem             and Hyundai Motor             edged up
0.24% and 0.21%, respectively.
    
    ** Foreigners were net sellers of 96.2 billion won ($84.70
million) worth of shares on the main board. 
    
    ** "The KOSPI touched a record high as risk appetite
increased on weaker yen, rising U.S. bond yields... hawkish
stance from the U.S. Federal Reserve remains a pressure," said
Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.
    
    ** Meanwhile, South Korea's central bank said on Thursday it
sees upward inflationary pressure on both demand and supply amid
the country's recovery from the pandemic, reinforcing views it
is shifting to a less accommodative policy.             
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,135.2 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , up 0.22%.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,134.5
per dollar, up 0.1%, while in non-deliverable forward trading,
its one-month contract               was quoted at 1,134.5.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, September futures on
three-year treasury bonds         fell 0.06 point to 110.24.
    
    ** The benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.3 basis point to
2.038%.

($1 = 1,135.8400 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh, additional reporting by Jihoon Lee;
editing by Uttaresh.V)
