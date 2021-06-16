S.Korean stocks hit record high; Fed meeting outcome in focus

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, June 16 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares touched an all-time high on Wednesday, with investors awaiting fresh guidance from the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy statement due later in the day. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The benchmark KOSPI rose 13.18 points, or 0.43%, to 3,272.78 by 0151 GMT, after having risen as much as 0.59%. For the year so far, it is up 13.90%. ** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.62% and peer SK Hynix added 0.39%, while battery maker LG Chem and internet giant Naver fell 1.59% and 0.65%, respectively. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 145.8 billion won ($130.47 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The Fed faces an ongoing tension between their two main goals, as inflation rises faster than expected even with millions of Americans still unemployed more than a year after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. ** Meanwhile, the Bank of Korea's May 27 policy meeting minutes showed a majority of the bank's seven board members said it should prepare to pull back on the extraordinary stimulus extended during the pandemic. ** The won was quoted at 1,117.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , down 0.08% lower. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,117.5 per dollar, unchanged from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,117.0. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.03 point to 110.31. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.5 basis point to 1.302%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.6 basis points to 2.087%. ($1 = 1,117.5000 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; editing by Uttaresh.V)