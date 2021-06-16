Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
S.Korean stocks hit record high; Fed meeting outcome in focus

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    * KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers
    * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

    SEOUL, June 16 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares touched an all-time high on
Wednesday, with investors awaiting fresh guidance from the U.S.
Federal Reserve's policy statement due later in the day. The won
weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.
    
    ** The benchmark KOSPI         rose 13.18 points, or 0.43%,
to 3,272.78 by 0151 GMT, after having risen as much as 0.59%.
For the year so far, it is up 13.90%.
    
    ** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics
            rose 0.62% and peer SK Hynix             added
0.39%, while battery maker LG Chem             and internet
giant Naver             fell 1.59% and 0.65%, respectively.
    
    ** Foreigners were net buyers of 145.8 billion won ($130.47
million) worth of shares on the main board. 
    
    ** The Fed faces an ongoing tension between their two main
goals, as inflation rises faster than expected even with
millions of Americans still unemployed more than a year after
the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.             
    
    ** Meanwhile, the Bank of Korea's May 27 policy meeting
minutes showed a majority of the bank's seven board members said
it should prepare to pull back on the extraordinary stimulus
extended during the pandemic.             
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,117.9 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , down 0.08% lower.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,117.5
per dollar, unchanged from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,117.0.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, September futures on
three-year treasury bonds         rose 0.03 point to 110.31.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by
0.5 basis point to 1.302%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
rose by 1.6 basis points to 2.087%.

($1 = 1,117.5000 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; editing by Uttaresh.V)
