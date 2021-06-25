Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
S.Korean stocks hit record high, set for sixth weekly gain

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    * KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers
    * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

    SEOUL, June 25 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares hit an all-time high on Friday and
were set for a sixth straight weekly gain, as they tracked Wall
Street's gains overnight on upbeat economic data. The won
strengthened and the benchmark bond yield rose.
    
    ** The KOSPI         rose 26.38 points, or 0.80%, to
3,312.48 by 0206 GMT, extending gains to a fourth straight
session. It is set to gain over 1% for the week, after rising
0.57% a week earlier.
    
    ** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics
            rose 0.62% and peer SK Hynix             added
1.98%, while battery maker LG Chem             jumped 1.44%.
    
    ** Foreigners were net buyers of 200.3 billion won ($177.48
million) worth of shares on the main board. 
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,128.5 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , up 0.57%. It is set for a weekly
gain, rebounding from a 1.90% decline in the previous week.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,128.5
per dollar, up 0.2%, while in non-deliverable forward trading,
its one-month contract               was quoted at 1,128.1.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, September futures on
three-year treasury bonds         fell 0.14 point to 110.00.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by
4.3 basis points to 1.427%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
rose by 4.4 basis points to 2.101%.

($1 = 1,128.5700 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh)
