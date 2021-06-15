Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
S.Korean stocks inch higher ahead of Fed meeting

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    * KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

    SEOUL, June 15 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares rose in a range-bound trade on
Tuesday, as investors refrained from making big bets ahead of
the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting. The won weakened,
while the benchmark bond yield rose.
    
    ** The benchmark KOSPI         rose 4.24 points, or 0.13%,
to 3,256.37 by 0137 GMT, following a record close on Monday. The
index is set to extend the winning streak to a fourth straight
session.
    
    ** Repeated comments by U.S. policymakers that inflation
would be transitory calmed investors' worries, but markets also
anticipate the Fed may be close to giving clues on when it might
begin pulling back its unprecedented pandemic stimulus.
    
    ** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung
Electronics             rose 0.50% and peer SK Hynix            
added 1.18%. Battery maker LG Chem             and internet
giant Naver             fell 0.48% and 0.65%, respectively.
    
    ** Foreigners were net sellers of 141.8 billion won ($126.89
million) worth of shares on the main board. 
    
    ** "The market seems quiet ahead of the Federal Open Market
Committee, but inflation worries are seen easing ... investors'
hopes to see a reaffirmation on easy monetary policy remain,"
said Huh Jae-hwan, an analyst at Eugene Investment & Securities.
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,117.1 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , down 0.04%.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at
1,117.5, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month
contract               was quoted at 1,117.1.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.10 point to 110.78.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by
1.5 basis points to 1.302%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
rose by 0.2 basis point to 2.098%.

($1 = 1,117.4700 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh, additional reporting by Jihoon Lee;
editing by Uttaresh.V)
