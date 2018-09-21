FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 21, 2018 / 2:26 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

S.Korean stocks inch higher as trade worries fade

3 Min Read

    * KOSPI index edges up, foreigners sell
    * Korean won rises versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korean bond yields up

    SEOUL, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         edged higher on
resurgent risk appetite across global equities as Wall Street
indexes hit all-time highs overnight and nervousness eased over
U.S.-China trade. The Korean won and bond yields also gained. 
 
** At 01:47 GMT, the KOSPI was up 2.91 points or 0.13 percent at
2,326.36.
** South Korean chip giants Samsung Electronics             and
SK Hynix             fell after U.S. chipmaker Micron       
said on Thursday U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods would weigh on
its financial results for as much as a year.             

** Shares of Kakao            , South Korea's top mobile
messenger operator and second-largest shareholder of
internet-only Kakao Bank, jumped after deregulation bill was
passed a day earlier.             

** South Korean companies with factories in the North climbed on
hopes of joint industrial zone resumption after the third
inter-Korean summit.              
    
** The won was quoted at 1,117.2 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.29 percent firmer than its
previous close at 1,120.4. 
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,116.8 per
U.S. dollar, down 0.06 percent from the previous day, while in
one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was being
transacted at 1,099.55 per dollar. 
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was up 0.58 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the
previous session with gains            . Japanese stocks        
rose 0.56 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI is down around 5.8 percent so far this year, and up
by 0.96 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 115,356,000 shares and, of the total traded issues
of 891, the number of advancing shares was 530.
 
** Foreigners were net sellers of 129,878 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S. dollar has risen 4.74 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on
April 2 2018 and low is 1,140.4 on July 19 2018.
 
** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.04 points to 108.26.
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean
treasury bond yielded 2.034 percent, higher than the previous
day's 2.03 percent.

 (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
