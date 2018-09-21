S.Korean stocks inch higher as trade worries fade

* KOSPI index edges up, foreigners sell * Korean won rises versus U.S. dollar * South Korean bond yields up SEOUL, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index edged higher on resurgent risk appetite across global equities as Wall Street indexes hit all-time highs overnight and nervousness eased over U.S.-China trade. The Korean won and bond yields also gained. ** At 01:47 GMT, the KOSPI was up 2.91 points or 0.13 percent at 2,326.36. ** South Korean chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix fell after U.S. chipmaker Micron said on Thursday U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods would weigh on its financial results for as much as a year. ** Shares of Kakao , South Korea's top mobile messenger operator and second-largest shareholder of internet-only Kakao Bank, jumped after deregulation bill was passed a day earlier. ** South Korean companies with factories in the North climbed on hopes of joint industrial zone resumption after the third inter-Korean summit. ** The won was quoted at 1,117.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.29 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,120.4. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,116.8 per U.S. dollar, down 0.06 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,099.55 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.58 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with gains . Japanese stocks rose 0.56 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 5.8 percent so far this year, and up by 0.96 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 115,356,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of 891, the number of advancing shares was 530. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 129,878 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S. dollar has risen 4.74 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2 2018 and low is 1,140.4 on July 19 2018. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.04 points to 108.26. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.034 percent, higher than the previous day's 2.03 percent. (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)