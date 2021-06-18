Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Currency News

S.Korean stocks inch higher, set for fifth straight weekly gain

By Reuters Staff

    * KOSPI inches up, foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

    SEOUL, June 18 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares edged up on Friday in range-bound
trade as markets continued to be subdued after hawkish signals
from the U.S. Federal Reserve, with the benchmark index being on
track for a fifth straight weekly gain.
    
    ** The won weakened to a near one-month low, while the
benchmark bond yield also fell.
    
    ** The KOSPI         inched up 2.46 points, or 0.08%, to
3,267.42 by 0141 GMT, rebounding from a 0.42% decline on
Thursday. For the week, it is set for a 0.57% gain.
    
    ** Among the heavyweights, chip giants Samsung Electronics
            and SK Hynix             fell 0.37% and 0.79%,
respectively. Battery maker LG Chem             slid 0.84%,
while its peer Samsung SDI             jumped 3.23%.
    
    ** Foreigners were net sellers of 249.3 billion won ($220.30
million) worth of shares on the main board. 
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,132.5 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , down 0.19% to be at its lowest
since May 20.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,131.6
per dollar, up 0.2%, while in non-deliverable forward trading,
its one-month contract               was quoted at 1,131.3.
    
    ** The trading volume was 635.08 million shares. Of the
total traded issues of 912, the number of advancing shares was
330.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, September futures on
three-year treasury bonds         rose 0.04 point to 110.21.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by
0.5 basis point to 1.322%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
fell by 3.1 basis points to 2.048%.

($1 = 1,131.6300 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; editing by Uttaresh.V)
