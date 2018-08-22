FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 22, 2018 / 2:46 AM / Updated 17 minutes ago

S.Korean stocks inch up, bond yields rebound from 10-month low

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * KOSPI index edges up, foreigners buy
    * Korean won weakens versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korean bond yields up

    Aug 22 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         edged higher on
Wednesday tracking overnight gains on Wall Street as the S&P 500
index touched an all-time high. Bond yields rebounded from a
10-month low hit on Tuesday, while the Korean won weakened
marginally. 
 
** At 01:19 GMT, the KOSPI was up 4.95 points or 0.22 percent at
2,275.01.
    
** Shares of STX Corp             and affiliates STX Engine
            and STX Heavy Industries             posted
double-digit percentage gains after STX Corp said on Tuesday it
had ended a creditor-led debt restructuring program.
            
 
** Shares of Samsung Electronics             and SK Hynix
            extended gains from the previous session, adding
about 2 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively, buoyed by robust
chip exports.             
    
** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.06 points to 108.72.
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean
treasury bond yielded 1.95 percent, higher than the previous
day's 1.92 percent.
    
** On Tuesday, yield of 3-year treasury bond            hit
lowest since October after an official from the President's
office said the Bank of Korea was in no rush to follow the
United States in dialling back crisis-mode policies.
    
** The yield of 10-year treasury bond             hovered around
2.37 percent on Wednesday, the lowest since September 2017.
** The won was quoted at 1,119.6 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.1 percent weaker than its
previous close at 1,118.4. 
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,117.9 per
U.S. dollar, down 0.13 percent from the previous day, while in
one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was being
transacted at 1,099.8 per dollar. 
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was flat, after U.S. stocks ended the previous
session with gains            . Japanese stocks         rose 0.3
percent. 
 
** The KOSPI is down around 8.0 percent so far this year, and
down by 0.69 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 97,187,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of
887, the number of advancing shares was 311.
 
** Foreigners were net buyers of 78,059 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S. dollar has risen 4.83 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on
April 2 2018 and low is 1,140.4 on July 19 2018.

 (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)
