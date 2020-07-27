Bonds News
S.Korean stocks jump on stimulus hopes; Samsung Elec leads gain

    * KOSPI jumps, foreigners net buyers
    * KRW gains against USD
    * S.Korea benchmark bond yield falls

    SEOUL, July 27 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares soared more than 1% on Monday, with
Samsung Electronics leading gains, as sentiment was boosted on
hopes of a coronavirus relief package in the United States. The
Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell. 
    
    ** The benchmark KOSPI         jumped 24.52 points, or
1.11%, to 2,224.96 by 0221 GMT.
    
    ** Top aides to U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday
they agreed in principle with Senate Republicans on a $1
trillion coronavirus relief package — the party's opening offer
in negotiations with Democrats.             
    
    ** Chip giant Samsung Electronics             gained as much
as 2.8%, while the country's biggest carmaker Hyundai Motor
            jumped 2%.
    
    ** Foreigners were net buyers of 158.8 billion won ($132.61
million) worth of shares on the main board.
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,196.8 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.39% higher than its previous
close at 1,201.5.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,197.4
per dollar, up 0.3% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,196.6.
    
    ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan                 was up 1.01%.
    
    ** The trading volume was 542.93 million shares. Of the
total traded issues of 901, the number of advancing shares was
582.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, September futures on
three-year treasury bonds         fell 0.01 point to 112.21,
while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at
0.78%.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by
0.5 basis point to 0.804%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
fell by 0.6 basis point to 1.299%.

($1 = 1,197.5100 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; editing by Uttaresh.V)
