S.Korean stocks jump on stimulus hopes; Samsung Elec leads gain

* KOSPI jumps, foreigners net buyers * KRW gains against USD * S.Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, July 27 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares soared more than 1% on Monday, with Samsung Electronics leading gains, as sentiment was boosted on hopes of a coronavirus relief package in the United States. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** The benchmark KOSPI jumped 24.52 points, or 1.11%, to 2,224.96 by 0221 GMT. ** Top aides to U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday they agreed in principle with Senate Republicans on a $1 trillion coronavirus relief package — the party's opening offer in negotiations with Democrats. ** Chip giant Samsung Electronics gained as much as 2.8%, while the country's biggest carmaker Hyundai Motor jumped 2%. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 158.8 billion won ($132.61 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,196.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.39% higher than its previous close at 1,201.5. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,197.4 per dollar, up 0.3% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,196.6. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 1.01%. ** The trading volume was 542.93 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 901, the number of advancing shares was 582. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.01 point to 112.21, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 0.78%. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.5 basis point to 0.804%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.6 basis point to 1.299%. ($1 = 1,197.5100 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; editing by Uttaresh.V)