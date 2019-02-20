S.Korean stocks jump to 4-month high on foreign buying; won rises

* KOSPI index gains 1.2, foreigners buy

SEOUL, Feb 20 (Reuters) - South Korean stocks rose to a four-month high on Wednesday as foreign investors banked on a weaker dollar to pump more cash into Seoul shares. The Korean won gained 0.6 percent on the U.S. currency, while bond yields were a tad higher.

The benchmark KOSPI index rose 1.2 percent to 2,231.24, largely recovering the loss it saw in October last year amid a broader Asian selloff.

As of 0236 GMT, foreigners were net buyers of 229.9 billion won ($205.14 million) worth of shares on the main board. Domestic institutions were also buying.

“As the dollar weakens, there’s big foreign capital inflow. Overnight gains of Wall Street also helped the strong rebound,” said Lee Kyoung-min, an analyst from Daishin Securities.

The won was quoted at 1,121.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.6 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,128.2.

A day earlier, U.S. stocks gained ground as upbeat results from Walmart boosted investor sentiment and high-level U.S.-China trade talks resumed in Washington.

In early trading session, chip giants such as Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix led the gains, rising 2.2 percent and 3.1 percent, respectively.

The KOSPI is up about 9.4 percent so far this year, while it added 1.3 percent since the last trading day of January.

In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year bonds fell 0.01 points to 109.24.

The most-liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 1.804 percent, higher than 1.800 percent on the previous session. ($1 = 1,120.7000 won) (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Shreejay Sinha)