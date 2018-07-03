FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 3, 2018 / 1:56 AM / Updated an hour ago

S.Korean stocks rally from 1-yr low, won slips

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * KOSPI index climbs, foreigners buy
    * Korean won slips against U.S. dollar
    * South Korean bond yields inch higher

    SEOUL, July 3 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         rebounded on Tuesday
from its lowest close in more than one year, as overnight gains
on Wall Street boosted positive sentiment amid worries about
mounting trade tensions between the United States and its
trading partners. The won inched lower, while bond yields rose.
 
** At 0130 GMT, the KOSPI was up 7.92 points or 0.35 percent at
2,279.46. Shares of Samsung Electronics             rose 1.8
pct, while SK Hynix             and Samsung BioLogics
            climbed 2.6 percent and 3.1 percent, respectively.
The index fell to its lowest close since May 2017 on Monday.
 
** The won was quoted at 1,121.3 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.12 percent weaker than its
previous close at 1,120.
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,120.47
per U.S. dollar, down 0.23 percent from the previous day, while
in one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was being
asked at 1,101.75 per dollar. 
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                dropped 0.7 percent            . Japanese stocks
        were down 0.3 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI is down around 7.9 percent so far this year, and
down by 7.65 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 121,667,000 shares and, of the total traded issues
of 882, the number of advancing shares was 439.
 
** Foreigners were net buyers of 28,571 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S. dollar has risen 5.07 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on
April 2 2018 and low is 1,125.17 on June 27 2018.
 
** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.04 points to 108.06.
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean
treasury bond yielded 2.13 percent, higher than the previous
day's 2.13 percent.

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
