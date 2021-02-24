Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Markets

S.Korean stocks rebound after Fed chair's policy remarks

By Reuters Staff

    * KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

    SEOUL, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares rebounded on Wednesday after U.S.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments about the
monetary policy soothed investors' nerves. The won gained, while
the benchmark bond yield fell.
    
    ** The benchmark KOSPI         rose 18.75 points, or 0.61%,
to 3,088.84 by 0201 GMT, reversing course from early losses of
as much as 0.74%.
    
    ** Powell said in his testimony before the U.S. Senate
Banking Committee that the monetary policy would remain
accommodative as the U.S. economy still needed support, pulling
down the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield.             
    
    ** Heavyweight Samsung Electronics             and peer SK
Hynix             rose 1.46% and 2.89%, respectively, while LG
Chem             added 0.45%.
    
    ** SK Biopharmaceuticals             dropped as much as
13.9% to a record low after parent SK Holdings             sold
a 1.1 trillion won ($991.76 million) stake in the company in a
block deal to secure funds for future investment.             
    
    ** The country's central bank meets on Thursday where it is
expected to keep interest rates at record low, as a sluggish
labour market keeps policymakers under pressure despite a
recovery and an increase in asset prices.             
    
    ** Foreigners were net sellers of 156.0 billion won worth of
shares on the main board. 
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,109.2 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , up 0.13%.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at
1,108.3, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month
contract               was quoted at 1,108.1.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by
0.5 basis point to 1.018%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
fell by 1.1 basis points to 1.899%.

($1 = 1,109.1400 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; editing by Uttaresh.V)
