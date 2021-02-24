S.Korean stocks rebound after Fed chair's policy remarks

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares rebounded on Wednesday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments about the monetary policy soothed investors' nerves. The won gained, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** The benchmark KOSPI rose 18.75 points, or 0.61%, to 3,088.84 by 0201 GMT, reversing course from early losses of as much as 0.74%. ** Powell said in his testimony before the U.S. Senate Banking Committee that the monetary policy would remain accommodative as the U.S. economy still needed support, pulling down the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield. ** Heavyweight Samsung Electronics and peer SK Hynix rose 1.46% and 2.89%, respectively, while LG Chem added 0.45%. ** SK Biopharmaceuticals dropped as much as 13.9% to a record low after parent SK Holdings sold a 1.1 trillion won ($991.76 million) stake in the company in a block deal to secure funds for future investment. ** The country's central bank meets on Thursday where it is expected to keep interest rates at record low, as a sluggish labour market keeps policymakers under pressure despite a recovery and an increase in asset prices. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 156.0 billion won worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,109.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , up 0.13%. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,108.3, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,108.1. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.5 basis point to 1.018%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.1 basis points to 1.899%. ($1 = 1,109.1400 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; editing by Uttaresh.V)