S.Korean stocks rebound on Aug export data, falling daily cases

    * KOSPI rises, foreigners turn net buyers
    * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

    SEOUL, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares gained on Tuesday, bouncing back from
a more than 1% cut recorded in the previous session, as export
data for August and a fall in daily COVID-19 infections boosted
sentiment. The won and the benchmark bond yield rose. 
    
    ** By 0202 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI         rose 20.45
points, or 0.88%, to 2,346.62. On Monday, the index dropped
following a record sell-off by foreigners.             
    
    ** "Decreased (novel) coronavirus cases eased market
uncertainty... the record foreign sell-off looks temporary, but
the market should watch out whether the trend persists," Shinhan
Investment Corp analyst Choi Yoo-june said.
    
    ** South Korean exports fell for a sixth straight month in
August, but global demand is picking up as lockdowns in key
trading partners ease. A slight drop in daily jumps in COVID-19
infections for five straight days aided sentiment.             
    
    ** Meanwhile, South Korea said it was ready to boost policy
support if the rate of cases worsen significantly, and unveiled
plans to boost total spending by 8.5% to a record 555.8 trillion
won ($468.92 billion) next year.                          
    
    ** Foreigners were net buyers of 26.9 billion won worth of
shares on the main board.
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,185.5 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.19% higher than its previous
close at 1,187.8.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,184.9
per dollar, up 0.3% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,184.5.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, September futures on
three-year treasury bonds         fell 0.05 point to 111.74.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by
1.9 basis points to 0.959%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
rose by 2.6 basis points to 1.539%.

($1 = 1,185.2700 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; additional reporting by Jihoon Lee;
editing by Uttaresh.V)
