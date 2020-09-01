S.Korean stocks rebound on Aug export data, falling daily cases

* KOSPI rises, foreigners turn net buyers * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares gained on Tuesday, bouncing back from a more than 1% cut recorded in the previous session, as export data for August and a fall in daily COVID-19 infections boosted sentiment. The won and the benchmark bond yield rose. ** By 0202 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI rose 20.45 points, or 0.88%, to 2,346.62. On Monday, the index dropped following a record sell-off by foreigners. ** "Decreased (novel) coronavirus cases eased market uncertainty... the record foreign sell-off looks temporary, but the market should watch out whether the trend persists," Shinhan Investment Corp analyst Choi Yoo-june said. ** South Korean exports fell for a sixth straight month in August, but global demand is picking up as lockdowns in key trading partners ease. A slight drop in daily jumps in COVID-19 infections for five straight days aided sentiment. ** Meanwhile, South Korea said it was ready to boost policy support if the rate of cases worsen significantly, and unveiled plans to boost total spending by 8.5% to a record 555.8 trillion won ($468.92 billion) next year. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 26.9 billion won worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,185.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.19% higher than its previous close at 1,187.8. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,184.9 per dollar, up 0.3% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,184.5. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.05 point to 111.74. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.9 basis points to 0.959%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 2.6 basis points to 1.539%. ($1 = 1,185.2700 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Uttaresh.V)