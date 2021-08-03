Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
S.Korean stocks rise as chipmakers shine, foreigners turn net buyers

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    * KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers
    * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

    SEOUL, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares rose on Tuesday, buoyed by chip
giants and foreigner-buying, although the gains were capped by
worries about the Delta variant and its impact on global
economy. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.
    
    ** The KOSPI         rose 7.77 points, or 0.24%, to 3,230.81
by 0113 GMT, after gaining 0.65% on Monday.
    
    ** Leading the gains, semiconductor giants Samsung
Electronics             and SK Hynix             jumped 2.02%
and 3.02%, respectively, while the sub-index for electric and
electronics         also rose 1.63%.
    
    ** Foreigners turned net buyers for the first time in five
sessions, purchasing net 231.3 billion won ($200.84 million)
worth of shares on the main KOSPI board. 
    
    ** Meanwhile, South Korea's consumer inflation accelerated
in July, staying at a nine-year peak marked in May.             
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,152.5 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , down 0.14%.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,152.1
per dollar, down 0.2%, while in non-deliverable forward trading
its one-month contract               was quoted at 1,152.2.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, September futures on
three-year treasury bonds         rose 0.03 point to 110.20.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by
0.1 basis point to 1.436%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
fell by 2.1 basis points to 1.886%.

($1 = 1,151.6700 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; editing by Uttaresh.V)
