S.Korean stocks rise as chipmakers shine, foreigners turn net buyers

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares rose on Tuesday, buoyed by chip giants and foreigner-buying, although the gains were capped by worries about the Delta variant and its impact on global economy. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** The KOSPI rose 7.77 points, or 0.24%, to 3,230.81 by 0113 GMT, after gaining 0.65% on Monday. ** Leading the gains, semiconductor giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix jumped 2.02% and 3.02%, respectively, while the sub-index for electric and electronics also rose 1.63%. ** Foreigners turned net buyers for the first time in five sessions, purchasing net 231.3 billion won ($200.84 million) worth of shares on the main KOSPI board. ** Meanwhile, South Korea's consumer inflation accelerated in July, staying at a nine-year peak marked in May. ** The won was quoted at 1,152.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , down 0.14%. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,152.1 per dollar, down 0.2%, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,152.2. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.03 point to 110.20. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.1 basis point to 1.436%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 2.1 basis points to 1.886%. ($1 = 1,151.6700 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; editing by Uttaresh.V)