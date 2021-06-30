Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
S.Korean stocks rise as tech heavyweights shine; U.S. jobs data eyed

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    * KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers
    * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

    SEOUL, June 30 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares rebounded on Wednesday, led by tech
heavyweights, although some caution kicked in ahead of a key
U.S. jobs report. The won and the benchmark bond yield fell.
    
    ** The benchmark KOSPI         rose 13.82 points, or 0.42%,
to 3,300.50 by 0219 GMT.
    
    ** Tech shares tracked a strong finish on the Nasdaq
overnight. The index closed at a record high, after a government
survey showed U.S. consumer confidence in June hit its highest
level since the pandemic started.     
    
    ** Chip giants Samsung Electronics             and SK Hynix
            rose 0.12% and 3.20%, respectively, while internet
giant Naver             jumped 2.92% and mobile messenger app
operator Kakao             added 2.85%.
    
    ** Foreigners were net buyers of 35.7 billion won ($31.59
million) worth of shares on the main board. 
    
    ** "The market's focus is on the spread of COVID-19 variant
and U.S. jobs data," said Lee Won, analyst at Bookook
Securities.
    
    ** Worries about the economic impact of the highly
infectious Delta variant have risen, with Indonesia, Malaysia,
Thailand and Australia battling outbreaks and tightening
restrictions.
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,131.1 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , down 0.23%.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,130.0
per dollar, up 0.1%, while in non-deliverable forward trading
its one-month contract               was quoted at 1,129.7.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, September futures on
three-year treasury bonds         rose 0.05 point to 110.00.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by
2.3 basis points to 1.436%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
fell by 1.2 basis points to 2.098%.

($1 = 1,129.9300 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh, additional reporting by Jihoon Lee;
editing by Uttaresh.V)
