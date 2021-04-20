S.Korean stocks rise for seventh day on foreign buying

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, April 20 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares rose for a seventh straight session on Tuesday, as a weaker dollar pushed foreign investors to snap up Korean shares ahead of earnings from carmakers and tech firms. The won strengthened, and the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The benchmark KOSPI rose 9.34 points, or 0.29%, to 3,208.18 by 02:48 GMT. ** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.24% and peer SK Hynix fell 0.36%. LG Chem added 0.34% and Naver slid 0.26%. ** A weaker U.S. dollar seems to be lifting up stock markets outside the United States. The 3,200-mark may be Kospi's resistance level for the time being, Eugene Investment & Securities' analyst Huh Jae-hwan said. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 140.2 billion won ($126.21 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,113.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , up 0.33%. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,113.7 per dollar, up 0.1%, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,113.2. ** The KOSPI has risen 11.65% so far this year, and gained 6.8% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The trading volume was 781.23 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 908, the number of advancing shares was 571. ** The won has lost 2.4% against the dollar so far this year. ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.03 point to 110.88. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.7 basis point to 1.136%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 2.8 basis points to 2.009%. ($1 = 1,110.8500 won) (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee)