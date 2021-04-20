Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Currency News

S.Korean stocks rise for seventh day on foreign buying

By Reuters Staff

    * KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers
    * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

    SEOUL, April 20 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares rose for a seventh straight session
on Tuesday, as a weaker dollar pushed foreign investors to snap
up Korean shares ahead of earnings from carmakers and tech
firms. The won strengthened, and the benchmark bond yield rose.
    
** The benchmark KOSPI         rose 9.34 points, or 0.29%, to
3,208.18 by 02:48 GMT.
    
** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics
            rose 0.24% and peer SK Hynix             fell 0.36%.
LG Chem             added 0.34% and Naver             slid
0.26%.
    
** A weaker U.S. dollar seems to be lifting up stock markets
outside the United States. The 3,200-mark may be Kospi's
resistance level for the time being, Eugene Investment &
Securities' analyst Huh Jae-hwan said.
    
** Foreigners were net buyers of 140.2 billion won ($126.21
million) worth of shares on the main board.
    
** The won was quoted at 1,113.5 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , up 0.33%.
    
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,113.7 per
dollar, up 0.1%, while in non-deliverable forward trading its
one-month contract               was quoted at 1,113.2.
    
** The KOSPI has risen 11.65% so far this year, and gained 6.8%
in the previous 30 trading sessions.
    
** The trading volume was 781.23 million shares. Of the total
traded issues of 908, the number of advancing shares was 571.
    
** The won has lost 2.4% against the dollar so far this year.
    
** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.03 point to 110.88.
    
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.7
basis point to 1.136%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by
2.8 basis points to 2.009%.
    
($1 = 1,110.8500 won)

 (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee)
