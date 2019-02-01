S.Korean stocks rise on fresh Sino-U.S. trade deal hopes

* KOSPI index rises, foreigners buy * Korean won flat versus U.S. dollar * South Korea bond yields up SEOUL, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index gained on Friday on renewed hopes of Washington and Beijing reaching a trade agreement, after U.S. President Donald Trump said he will meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping soon. The Korean won was steady against the dollar, while bond yields rose. ** At 0114 GMT, the KOSPI was up 9.21 points, or 0.42 percent, at 2,214.06, hovering near its highest level since Oct. 10, 2018. In weekly terms, the major index is set to post a fourth straight weekly gain. ** U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping soon to try to seal a comprehensive trade deal as Trump and his top trade negotiator both cited substantial progress in two days of high-level talks. ** South Korea's exports shrank for a second straight month in January as prices of memory chips and petrochemical products weakened due to a slowdown in China and as the U.S.-Sino trade dispute wore on. ** As exports keep sliding, South Korean factory activity contracted for third straight month, a survey held by Nikkei/Markit showed on Friday. ** South Korea's shipbuilders drop after Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd announced a share swap deal worth 2.1 trillion won ($1.89 billion) to take over second-ranked Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd and create a global heavyweight controlling over 20 pct of the market. ** The won was quoted at 1,112.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.04 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,112.7. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,111.6 per U.S. dollar, down 0.02 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,094.9 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.08 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild gains . Japanese stocks rose 0.51 percent. ** The KOSPI is up around 8.0 percent so far this year, and up by 6.46 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 114,159,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of 890, the number of advancing shares was 441. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 76,087 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has fallen 0.15 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,108.67 per dollar on Jan. 31 and low is 1,133.4 on Jan. 21. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.02 points to 109.25. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.86 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 1.812 percent, higher than the previous day's 1.81 percent. (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Rashmi Aich)