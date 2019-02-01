Asia
S.Korean stocks rise on fresh Sino-U.S. trade deal hopes

    * KOSPI index rises, foreigners buy
    * Korean won flat versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea bond yields up

    SEOUL, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         gained on Friday on
renewed hopes of Washington and Beijing reaching a trade
agreement, after U.S. President Donald Trump said he will meet 
his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping soon. The Korean won was
steady against the dollar, while bond yields rose.
 
** At 0114 GMT, the KOSPI was up 9.21 points, or 0.42 percent,
at 2,214.06, hovering near its highest level since Oct. 10,
2018. In weekly terms, the major index is set to post a fourth
straight weekly gain. 
    
** U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he will meet
with Chinese President Xi Jinping soon to try to seal a
comprehensive trade deal as Trump and his top trade negotiator
both cited substantial progress in two days of high-level talks.
            
    
** South Korea's exports shrank for a second straight month in
January as prices of memory chips and petrochemical products
weakened due to a slowdown in China and as the U.S.-Sino trade
dispute wore on.             
    
** As exports keep sliding, South Korean factory activity
contracted for third straight month, a survey held by
Nikkei/Markit showed on Friday.             
    
** South Korea's shipbuilders drop after Hyundai Heavy
Industries Co Ltd             announced a share swap deal worth
2.1 trillion won ($1.89 billion) to take over second-ranked
Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd             and
create a global heavyweight controlling over 20 pct of the
market.             
 
** The won was quoted at 1,112.2 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.04 percent firmer than its
previous close at 1,112.7. 
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,111.6 per
U.S. dollar, down 0.02 percent from the previous day, while in
one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was being
transacted at 1,094.9 per dollar. 
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was up 0.08 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the
previous session with mild gains            . Japanese stocks
        rose 0.51 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI is up around 8.0 percent so far this year, and up
by 6.46 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 114,159,000 shares and, of the total traded issues
of 890, the number of advancing shares was 441.
 
** Foreigners were net buyers of 76,087 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has fallen 0.15 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,108.67 per dollar on Jan.
31 and low is 1,133.4 on Jan. 21.
 
** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.02 points to 109.25.
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
quoted at 1.86 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean
treasury bond yielded 1.812 percent, higher than the previous
day's 1.81 percent.

 (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
