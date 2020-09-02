Bonds News
S.Korean stocks rise on global recovery hopes, virus woes cap gains

    * KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

    SEOUL, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares gained on Wednesday after data from
major economies fuelled hopes of a global recovery, although
gains were capped on worries about a resurgence in COVID-19
cases and its impact on the domestic economy. 
    
    ** The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.
    
    ** By 0152 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI         rose 10.90
points, or 0.46%, to 2,360.45.
    
    ** Data on Tuesday showed August factory activity in the
United States rose more than expected, hours after a survey
showed Chinese factory activity expanded during the month.
                          
    
    ** South Korea's daily cases were in triple digits for
nearly three straight weeks, with its finance minister saying
the government will need to give second cash handouts to some
households to ease their economic strain.             
    
    ** Meanwhile, the country's annual inflation in August
accelerated to its fastest in five months as the longest monsoon
on record pushed up fresh food prices.             
    
    ** "It seems like there is only limited upside for South
Korean stocks as (the country's) exports recovery remains
subdued," DS Investment & Securities analyst Na Jeong-hwan said.
        
    ** Foreigners were net sellers of 62.5 billion won  ($52.68
million) worth of shares on the main board. 
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,186.6 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , down 0.30%.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,187.1
per dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,187.1.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, September futures on
three-year treasury bonds         fell 0.04 point to 111.67.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by
0.3 basis point to 0.976%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
rose by 0.9 basis point to 1.594%.


($1 = 1,186.3600 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; editing by Uttaresh.V)
