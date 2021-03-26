Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Currency News

S.Korean stocks rise on recovery hopes; set for weekly decline

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    * KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers
    * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

    SEOUL, March 26 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares on Friday tracked an overnight
rebound on Wall Street, as hopes of economic recovery boosted
risk appetite, although the benchmark index was set for a weekly
decline. The won and the benchmark bond yield rose.
    
    ** The KOSPI         rose 17.22 points, or 0.57%, to
3,025.55 by 0204 GMT. It is set for a weekly fall of 0.60%.
    
    ** Technology giant Samsung Electronics             fell
0.12%, while peer SK Hynix             edged up 0.38%. Battery
maker LG Chem             rose 1.14%.
    
    ** South Korean shipbuilders surged. Samsung Heavy
Industries             jumped 5.56% after winning 2.8 trillion
won order, while Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore            
soared 8.02% on 637 billion won order.                         
    
    ** U.S. equities rebounded on Thursday after weekly jobless
claims dropped to a one-year low, signalling that the economy is
on the verge of stronger growth, while President Joe Biden
pledged to double vaccination rollout plans.
                        
    
    ** Back home, the International Monetary Fund upgraded South
Korea's 2021 growth forecast to 3.6% from 3.1% previously,
supported by a rebound in tech exports and fiscal stimulus.
            
    
    ** Meanwhile, the Bank of Korea data showed the country's
consumers turned optimistic for the first time in over a year in
March.             
    
    ** Foreigners were net buyers of 113.1 billion won ($99.84
million) worth of shares on the main board.
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,132.6 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , up 0.06%.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at
1,132.7, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month
contract               was quoted at 1,132.4.
    
    ** The benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.8 basis points to
1.985%.

($1 = 1,132.8300 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; editing by Uttaresh.V)
