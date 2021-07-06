Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
S.Korean stocks rise on tech boost ahead of Samsung Elec's earnings

By Reuters Staff

    * KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers
    * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

    SEOUL, July 6 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares gained for a second day on Tuesday,
led by technology shares ahead of the preliminary earnings from
Samsung Electronics, with investors eyeing minutes from the U.S.
Federal Reserve's policy meeting.
    
    ** The won was flat, while the benchmark bond yield rose.
    
    ** The KOSPI         rose 18.65 points, or 0.57%, to
3,311.86 by 0216 GMT, following a 0.35% gain on Monday.
    
    ** Among the heavyweights, chip giants Samsung Electronics
            and SK Hynix             rose 0.87% and 2.44%,
respectively, while the sub-index for electric and electronics
        jumped 1.13%.
    
    ** Samsung Electronics likely saw a 38% surge in profit for
the April-June quarter, thanks to strong chip prices and demand
spurred by a pandemic-led consumer appetite for electronics as
well as recovering investment in data centres.             
    
    ** Foreigners were net buyers of 115.6 billion won ($102.20
million) worth of shares on the main board.
    
    ** "Semiconductor shares are leading KOSPI gains ahead of
Samsung Electronics' preliminary earnings that can signal
improvement in profits ... Fed minutes this week can increase
market volatility," said Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Mirae
Asset Securities.
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,131.8 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , unchanged from its previous
close at 1,131.8.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,131.1
per dollar, down 0.1%, while in non-deliverable forward trading,
its one-month contract               was quoted at 1,131.0.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, September futures on
three-year treasury bonds         rose 0.03 point to 110.03.
    
    ** The benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.7 basis points to
2.106%.

($1 = 1,131.0700 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh, additional reporting by Jihoon Lee;
editing by Uttaresh.V)
