S.Korean stocks rise on tech boost ahead of Samsung Elec's earnings

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, July 6 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares gained for a second day on Tuesday, led by technology shares ahead of the preliminary earnings from Samsung Electronics, with investors eyeing minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting. ** The won was flat, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The KOSPI rose 18.65 points, or 0.57%, to 3,311.86 by 0216 GMT, following a 0.35% gain on Monday. ** Among the heavyweights, chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix rose 0.87% and 2.44%, respectively, while the sub-index for electric and electronics jumped 1.13%. ** Samsung Electronics likely saw a 38% surge in profit for the April-June quarter, thanks to strong chip prices and demand spurred by a pandemic-led consumer appetite for electronics as well as recovering investment in data centres. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 115.6 billion won ($102.20 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** "Semiconductor shares are leading KOSPI gains ahead of Samsung Electronics' preliminary earnings that can signal improvement in profits ... Fed minutes this week can increase market volatility," said Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities. ** The won was quoted at 1,131.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , unchanged from its previous close at 1,131.8. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,131.1 per dollar, down 0.1%, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,131.0. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.03 point to 110.03. ** The benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.7 basis points to 2.106%. ($1 = 1,131.0700 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh, additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Uttaresh.V)