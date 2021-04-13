S.Korean stocks rise on tech boost, foreign buying

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, April 13 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares rose on Tuesday, boosted by tech heavyweights and buying by foreigners, although some investors were cautious ahead of U.S. corporate earnings and inflation data. Both the won and the benchmark bond yield fell. ** The benchmark KOSPI rose 25.70 points, or 0.82%, to 3,161.29 by 0210 GMT. ** Chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix rose 0.96% and 1.09%, respectively. Battery makers LG Chem and Samsung SDI also jumped 3.18% and 5.19% each. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 182.8 billion won ($162.37 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The Bank of Korea is widely expected to keep interest rates at all-time lows on Thursday, as signs of a solid economic recovery are offset by concerns over a recent spike in domestic COVID-19 cases and a slow rollout of vaccines. ** The country reported 542 new coronavirus cases for Monday, government data showed, down from 587 a day earlier. ** The won was quoted at 1,125.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , down 0.08%. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,125.8 per dollar, down 0.1%, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,125.7. ** The trading volume was 753.89 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 903, the number of advancing shares was 439. ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.06 point to 110.95. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 2.0 basis points to 1.122%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 2.3 basis points to 1.982%. ($1 = 1,125.8100 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; editing by Uttaresh.V)