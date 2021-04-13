Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Currency News

S.Korean stocks rise on tech boost, foreign buying

By Reuters Staff

    * KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers
    * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

    SEOUL, April 13 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares rose on Tuesday, boosted by tech
heavyweights and buying by foreigners, although some investors
were cautious ahead of U.S. corporate earnings and inflation
data. Both the won and the benchmark bond yield fell.
    
    ** The benchmark KOSPI         rose 25.70 points, or 0.82%,
to 3,161.29 by 0210 GMT.
    
    ** Chip giants Samsung Electronics             and SK Hynix
            rose 0.96% and 1.09%, respectively. Battery makers
LG Chem             and Samsung SDI             also jumped
3.18% and 5.19% each.
    
    ** Foreigners were net buyers of 182.8 billion won ($162.37
million) worth of shares on the main board. 
    
    ** The Bank of Korea is widely expected to keep interest
rates at all-time lows on Thursday, as signs of a solid economic
recovery are offset by concerns over a recent spike in domestic
COVID-19 cases and a slow rollout of vaccines.             
    
    ** The country reported 542 new coronavirus cases for
Monday, government data showed, down from 587 a day earlier.
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,125.8 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , down 0.08%.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,125.8
per dollar, down 0.1%, while in non-deliverable forward trading
its one-month contract               was quoted at 1,125.7.
    
    ** The trading volume was 753.89 million shares. Of the
total traded issues of 903, the number of advancing shares was
439.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.06 point to 110.95.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by
2.0 basis points to 1.122%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
fell by 2.3 basis points to 1.982%.

($1 = 1,125.8100 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; editing by Uttaresh.V)
