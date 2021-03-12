Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Currency News

S.Korean stocks rise; set for best week in five as inflation woes, bond yields ease

By Reuters Staff

    * KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers
    * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

    SEOUL, March 12 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares jumped on Friday and were set for
their biggest weekly jump in five, as easing worries about
inflation, rising bond yields and final approval for $1.9
trillion U.S. stimulus bill lifted global risk appetite. The won
strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.
    
    ** The benchmark KOSPI         soared 34.95 points, or
1.16%, to 3,048.65 by 0207 GMT, after ending up 1.88% on
Thursday. It is set for a 0.8% gain for the week, its biggest
rise in five weeks.
    
    ** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung
Electronics             rose 0.73% and peer SK Hynix            
jumped 2.19%, while LG Chem             and Naver            
added 1.17% and 1.74%, respectively.
    
    ** The U.S. House of Representatives gave final approval to
President Joe Biden's COVID-19 relief bill, one of the largest
economic stimulus in American history, giving him a first major
victory in office.             
    
    ** The European Central Bank said on Thursday it would
accelerate money-printing to keep a lid on euro zone borrowing
costs, signalling to sceptical markets that it is determined to
lay the foundation for a solid economic recovery.             
    
    ** South Korea decided to extend social distancing rules
with a ban on private gatherings of more than four people even
as it continues its vaccine roll-out.             
    
    ** Foreigners were net buyers of 164 billion won ($145.11
million) worth of shares on the main board. 
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,129.4 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.58% higher than its previous
close at 1,135.9.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,130.2
per dollar, unchanged from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,130.0.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by
1.3 basis points to 1.166%.

($1 = 1,130.2000 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
