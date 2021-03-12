S.Korean stocks rise; set for best week in five as inflation woes, bond yields ease

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, March 12 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares jumped on Friday and were set for their biggest weekly jump in five, as easing worries about inflation, rising bond yields and final approval for $1.9 trillion U.S. stimulus bill lifted global risk appetite. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** The benchmark KOSPI soared 34.95 points, or 1.16%, to 3,048.65 by 0207 GMT, after ending up 1.88% on Thursday. It is set for a 0.8% gain for the week, its biggest rise in five weeks. ** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.73% and peer SK Hynix jumped 2.19%, while LG Chem and Naver added 1.17% and 1.74%, respectively. ** The U.S. House of Representatives gave final approval to President Joe Biden's COVID-19 relief bill, one of the largest economic stimulus in American history, giving him a first major victory in office. ** The European Central Bank said on Thursday it would accelerate money-printing to keep a lid on euro zone borrowing costs, signalling to sceptical markets that it is determined to lay the foundation for a solid economic recovery. ** South Korea decided to extend social distancing rules with a ban on private gatherings of more than four people even as it continues its vaccine roll-out. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 164 billion won ($145.11 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,129.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.58% higher than its previous close at 1,135.9. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,130.2 per dollar, unchanged from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,130.0. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.3 basis points to 1.166%. ($1 = 1,130.2000 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Rashmi Aich)