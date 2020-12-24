S.Korean stocks set for 8th straight weekly gain on Brexit trade deal hopes

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares rose on Thursday and were set to post an eighth straight weekly gain as a likely Brexit trade deal soothed investor nerves in a thin trading day ahead of Christmas holiday period. ** The won strengthened, and the benchmark bond yield rose. For the week, the won is set to post loss for a third week. ** By 0159 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI rose 21.51 points, or 0.78%, to 2,781.33. An eight straight weekly gain would be the longest stretch of weekly gains since mid-2017. ** It's a choppy trading day ahead of Christmas and positive momentum has come from expectation of a Brexit trade deal and hopes of a faster economic recovery in 2021, said Huh Jae-hwan, an analyst at Eugene Investment and Securities. ** Britain and the European Union appeared close to clinching a long-elusive trade agreement on Wednesday, raising hopes that they were now set to avoid a turbulent economic rupture on New Year's Day. ** Meanwhile, South Korea signed deals with Pfizer Inc and Johnson & Johnson's Janssen to import coronavirus vaccines to cover up to 16 million people, as it grapples with the third wave of infections. ** Shares of Samsung Electronics rose 2.5% and SK Hynix gained 1.3%. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 17.9 billion won worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,105.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , up 0.21%. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.90%. ** The KOSPI has risen 26.56% so far this year, and gained 11.0% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The trading volume was 513.77 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 907, the number of advancing shares was 571. ** The won has gained 4.6% against the dollar so far this year. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.6 basis points to 0.938%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 2.3 basis points to 1.663%. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; editing by Uttaresh.V)