S.Korean stocks set for best day in 8 weeks, virus worries cap gains

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, July 12 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares rose on Monday to be track for their biggest jump in nearly eight weeks, although the gains were capped by spiking COVID-19 cases and caution ahead of U.S. inflation data due later in the week. ** The won firmed, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** The benchmark KOSPI rose 28.56 points, or 0.89%, to 3,246.51 by 0220 GMT, rebounding from a 1.07% decline on Friday. It is set to post its biggest gain since May 18. ** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.50% and peer SK Hynix added 1.26%. LG Chem and Naver climbed 0.84% and 0.36%, respectively. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 10.4 billion won ($9.09 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** South Korea's toughest anti-COVID-19 curbs took effect in Seoul on Monday to quell its worst-ever outbreak, with the country reporting 1,100 new cases for Sunday. ** The outlook for U.S. inflation and the speed of the Federal Reserve's future policy tightening are back in focus ahead of Tuesday's consumer price data and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's testimony from Wednesday. ** Meanwhile, South Korean exports for the first 10 days of July rose 14.1% year-on-year, according to customs agency data, which slowed from a 40.8% surge in the June 1-10 period. ** The won was quoted at 1,146.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , up 0.21%. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,145.9, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,145.8. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.05 point to 110.37. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.1 basis points to 1.364%. ($1 = 1,143.7300 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; editing by Uttaresh.V)