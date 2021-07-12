Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
S.Korean stocks set for best day in 8 weeks, virus worries cap gains

By Reuters Staff

    * KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers
    * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

    SEOUL, July 12 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares rose on Monday to be track for their
biggest jump in nearly eight weeks, although the gains were
capped by spiking COVID-19 cases and caution ahead of U.S.
inflation data due later in the week. 
    
    ** The won firmed, while the benchmark bond yield fell.
    
    ** The benchmark KOSPI         rose 28.56 points, or 0.89%,
to 3,246.51 by 0220 GMT, rebounding from a 1.07% decline on
Friday. It is set to post its biggest gain since May 18.
    
    ** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung
Electronics             rose 0.50% and peer SK Hynix            
added 1.26%. LG Chem             and Naver             climbed
0.84% and 0.36%, respectively.
    
    ** Foreigners were net buyers of 10.4 billion won ($9.09
million) worth of shares on the main board. 
    
    ** South Korea's toughest anti-COVID-19 curbs took effect in
Seoul on Monday to quell its worst-ever outbreak, with the
country reporting 1,100 new cases for Sunday.             
    
    ** The outlook for U.S. inflation and the speed of the
Federal Reserve's future policy tightening are back in focus
ahead of Tuesday's consumer price data and Fed Chair Jerome
Powell's testimony from Wednesday.
    
    ** Meanwhile, South Korean exports for the first 10 days of
July rose 14.1% year-on-year, according to customs agency data,
which slowed from a 40.8% surge in the June 1-10 period.
            

    ** The won was quoted at 1,146.7 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , up 0.21%.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at
1,145.9, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month
contract               was quoted at 1,145.8.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, September futures on
three-year treasury bonds         rose 0.05 point to 110.37.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by
1.1 basis points to 1.364%.

($1 = 1,143.7300 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; editing by Uttaresh.V)
