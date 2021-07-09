Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Currency News

S.Korean stocks set for worst week since Feb on surging virus cases

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    * KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

    SEOUL, July 9 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    
** South Korean shares fell for a third straight session on
Friday and were set for their worst week since late February on
concerns over rising COVID-19 infections. The won weakened,
while the benchmark bond yield rose.
    
** The benchmark KOSPI         fell 50.42 points, or 1.55%, to
3,202.26 by 0319 GMT. For the week, it was down 2.4%. 
    
** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics
            fell 0.88% and peer SK Hynix             dropped
2.47%, while LG Chem             declined 2.91% and Naver
            lost 1.42%.
    
** South Korea will raise anti-coronavirus restrictions to the
highest level in Seoul and some neighbouring regions for two
weeks from Monday, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said, after new
COVID-19 cases climbed to a daily record for the second day
running.             

** Investors are concerned that the virus spread could hamper
the economic recovery, and they are also watching the pace of
recovery in the Chinese economy, said Seo Sang-young, an analyst
at Mirae Asset Securities.        
    
** Foreigners were net sellers of 937.4 billion won worth of
shares on the main board. 
    
** The won was quoted at 1,148.0 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.26% lower than its previous
close at 1,145.0.
    
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,147.4 per
dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,146.9.
    
** The KOSPI has risen 11.44% so far this year, and gained 2.8%
in the previous 30 trading sessions.
    
** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index
        was 857.34 million shares. Of the total traded issues of
912, the number of advancing shares was 63.
    
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.1
basis points to 1.370%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose
by 2.0 basis points to 2.024%.

 (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee;
Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
