Asian Currency News

S.Korean stocks set to post biggest weekly gain in 2 months

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    * KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers
    * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

    SEOUL, April 2 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
    
** South Korean shares climbed on Friday and were set to clock
their biggest weekly gain in nearly two months following
optimism about a stimulus-fueled economic recovery. The won
strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.
    
** The benchmark KOSPI         rose 27.39 points, or 0.89%, to
3,114.79 by 0255 GMT. For the week, the index is up about 2.3%.
    
** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics
            rose 2.41% and peer SK Hynix             added
0.36%. LG Chem             and Naver             gained 1.71%
and 0.13%, respectively. 
    
** Demand for chip shares are strong, following a rebound on
Wall Street. Investors seem to be focusing on tech shares once
again, which is lifting local shares, DS Investment &
Securities' analyst Na Jeong-hwan said.
    
** Aiding sentiment, South Korea's consumer inflation rose to
its fastest pace in 14 months.                 
    
** Foreigners were net buyers of 455.0 billion won ($403.66
million) worth of shares on the main board. 
    
** The won was quoted at 1,128.0 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , up 0.35%.
    
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,127.2 per
dollar, up 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable
forward trading its one-month contract               was quoted
at 1,126.8.
    
** The KOSPI has risen 8.40% so far this year, but lost 1.5% in
the previous 30 trading sessions.
    
** The trading volume was 485.10 million shares. Of the total
traded issues of 906, the number of advancing shares was 353.
    
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield was flat at
1.138%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.5 basis
points to 2.038%.


($1 = 1,127.1800 won)

 (Reporting by Cynthia Kim, additional reporting by Jihoon Lee;
editing by Uttaresh.V)
