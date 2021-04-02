S.Korean stocks set to post biggest weekly gain in 2 months

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, April 2 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares climbed on Friday and were set to clock their biggest weekly gain in nearly two months following optimism about a stimulus-fueled economic recovery. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The benchmark KOSPI rose 27.39 points, or 0.89%, to 3,114.79 by 0255 GMT. For the week, the index is up about 2.3%. ** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 2.41% and peer SK Hynix added 0.36%. LG Chem and Naver gained 1.71% and 0.13%, respectively. ** Demand for chip shares are strong, following a rebound on Wall Street. Investors seem to be focusing on tech shares once again, which is lifting local shares, DS Investment & Securities' analyst Na Jeong-hwan said. ** Aiding sentiment, South Korea's consumer inflation rose to its fastest pace in 14 months. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 455.0 billion won ($403.66 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,128.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , up 0.35%. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,127.2 per dollar, up 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,126.8. ** The KOSPI has risen 8.40% so far this year, but lost 1.5% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The trading volume was 485.10 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 906, the number of advancing shares was 353. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield was flat at 1.138%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.5 basis points to 2.038%. ($1 = 1,127.1800 won) (Reporting by Cynthia Kim, additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Uttaresh.V)