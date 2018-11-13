S.Korean stocks sink as worries over iPhone sales hit Apple suppliers

* KOSPI index slumps 1.6 pct, foreigners sell * Korean won weakens versus U.S. dollar * South Korean bond yields down SEOUL, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index slumped on Tuesday, as worries over iPhone sales hit several suppliers of Apple Inc . The Korean won slipped versus the U.S. dollar and bond yields fell as well. ** At 02:25 GMT, the KOSPI was down 32.93 points or 1.58 percent at 2,047.51. ** Apple shares fell on Monday amid sharp declines in shares of its suppliers such as Lumentum Holdings Inc , and chipmakers that sell to Apple such as Cirrus Logic Inc . ** South Korean companies that sell to Apple, such as Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix dropped 2.7 percent and 4.8 percent, respectively, while LG Innotek plunged 8.9 percent. ** The won was quoted at 1,137.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.34 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,133.9. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,138.79 per U.S. dollar, down 0.04 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,118.65 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 1.65 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild losses . Japanese stocks weakened 3.11 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 15.7 percent so far this year, and down by 11.67 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 150,140,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of 890, the number of advancing shares was 87. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 91,640 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S. dollar has risen 6.79 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2 2018 and low is 1,146.26 on October 11 2018. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.06 points to 108.81. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.7 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 1.935 percent, lower than the previous day's 1.94 percent. (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)