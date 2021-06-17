Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Currency News

S.Korean stocks slip from record high after Fed outcome

By Reuters Staff

    * KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won tumbles against U.S. dollar
    * South Korean benchmark bond yield rises

    SEOUL, June 17 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares fell on Thursday to be on track to
snap a five-day rally, after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled
it might raise interest rates at a much faster pace than
expected. 
    
    ** The won lost more than 1%, while the benchmark bond yield
rose.
    
    ** The benchmark KOSPI         fell 23.36 points, or 0.71%,
to 3,255.32 by 0052 GMT, sliding from its all-time high touched
on Wednesday. The index is up 13.29% so far this year.
    
    ** U.S. central bank officials moved their first projected
rate increases from 2024 into 2023 and opened talks about when
to pull back on the Fed's $120 billion in monthly bond purchase.
            
    
    ** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics
            fell 1.10% and peer SK Hynix             fell 2.32%.
LG Chem             rose 2.85% and Naver             slid 1.41%.
    
    ** Foreigners were net sellers of 157.4 billion won ($139.39
million) worth of shares on the main board. 
    
    ** Meanwhile, South Korean central bank said on Thursday it
has agreed to renew an existing currency swap agreement with the
U.S. Federal Reserve for another three months to at least Dec.
31, 2021.             
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,129.2 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , down 1.06% and set for the
sharpest decline in near four months.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,128.8
per dollar, up 0.3%, while in non-deliverable forward trading,
its one-month contract               was quoted at 1,128.4.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, September futures on
three-year treasury bonds         fell 0.12 point to 110.22.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by
3.6 basis points to 1.322%.

($1 = 1,129.2200 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; editing by Uttaresh.V)
