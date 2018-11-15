Asia
November 15, 2018 / 3:47 AM / Updated an hour ago

S.Korean stocks slip; Samsung C&T hit by Samsung BioLogics woes

4 Min Read

    * KOSPI index falls, foreigners sell
    * Korean won gains against dollar
    * South Korean bond yields up

    SEOUL, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         slipped on
Thursday, as overnight losses on Wall Street and worries over
global growth curbed positive sentiment. The Korean won and bond
yields rose.
    
    ** At 03:39 GMT, the KOSPI was down 1.77 points or 0.09
percent at 2,066.28. The market opened an hour later than usual
on account of nationwide college entrance examinations.
    
    ** Shares of engineering firm Samsung C&T Corp            
tumbled as much as 5.8 percent after South Korea's regulator
said Samsung BioLogics             intentionally breached
accounting rules, leading to a trading halt in the drugmaker's
shares and a review of its listing status. 
    
    ** Samsung BioLogics is 75 percent owned by tech giant
Samsung Electronics             and Samsung C&T, in which
Samsung group heir Jay Y.Lee is the top shareholder.
            
    
    ** Shares of South Korean firms engaged in duty free
businesses surged after local media reported that China lifted a
ban on the online sale of group tour programs to South Korea. 
Shinsegae Inc             and Hotel Shilla Co Ltd            
surged as much as 10.2 percent and 9.9 percent, respectively.
            
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,131.1 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           ,  0.28 percent firmer than  its
previous close at 1,134.3.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at
1,129.67 per U.S. dollar, up 0.18 percent from the previous day,
while in one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was
being transacted at 1,109.3 per dollar.
    
    ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan                 was up 0.35 percent, after U.S. stocks
ended the previous session with losses            . Japanese
stocks         weakened 0.39 percent.
    
    ** The KOSPI is down around 16.2 percent so far this year,
and down by 11.58 percent in the previous 30 days.
    
    ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the
dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is
1,242.04 trillion won.
    
    ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 157,649,000 shares and, of the total traded issues
of 892, the number of advancing shares was 336.
    
    ** Foreigners were net sellers of 87,970 million won worth
of shares.
    
    ** The U.S. dollar has risen 6.14 percent against the won
this year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on
April 2 2018 and low is 1,146.26 on October 11 2018.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.02 points to 108.78.
    
    ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate
was quoted at 1.7 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean
treasury bond yielded 1.923 percent, higher than the previous
day's 1.92 percent.
    

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.