S.Korean stocks slip; Samsung C&T hit by Samsung BioLogics woes

* KOSPI index falls, foreigners sell * Korean won gains against dollar * South Korean bond yields up SEOUL, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index slipped on Thursday, as overnight losses on Wall Street and worries over global growth curbed positive sentiment. The Korean won and bond yields rose. ** At 03:39 GMT, the KOSPI was down 1.77 points or 0.09 percent at 2,066.28. The market opened an hour later than usual on account of nationwide college entrance examinations. ** Shares of engineering firm Samsung C&T Corp tumbled as much as 5.8 percent after South Korea's regulator said Samsung BioLogics intentionally breached accounting rules, leading to a trading halt in the drugmaker's shares and a review of its listing status. ** Samsung BioLogics is 75 percent owned by tech giant Samsung Electronics and Samsung C&T, in which Samsung group heir Jay Y.Lee is the top shareholder. ** Shares of South Korean firms engaged in duty free businesses surged after local media reported that China lifted a ban on the online sale of group tour programs to South Korea. Shinsegae Inc and Hotel Shilla Co Ltd surged as much as 10.2 percent and 9.9 percent, respectively. ** The won was quoted at 1,131.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.28 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,134.3. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,129.67 per U.S. dollar, up 0.18 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,109.3 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.35 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with losses . Japanese stocks weakened 0.39 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 16.2 percent so far this year, and down by 11.58 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 157,649,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of 892, the number of advancing shares was 336. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 87,970 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S. dollar has risen 6.14 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2 2018 and low is 1,146.26 on October 11 2018. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.02 points to 108.78. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.7 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 1.923 percent, higher than the previous day's 1.92 percent. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)