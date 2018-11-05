S.Korean stocks slump amid renewed fears over U.S.-China trade

* KOSPI index drops about 2 pct, foreigners sell * Korean won weakens versus U.S. dollar * South Korean bond yields down SEOUL, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index tumbled more than 2 percent on Monday as fears returned over U.S.-China trade and as shares of South Korea's largest automaker Hyundai Motor Co plunged on jitters over its China sales. The Korean won weakened against dollar, while bond yields fell. ** The United States and China are not close to a deal to resolve their trade differences, the White House's top economic adviser said on Friday, adding that he was less optimistic than earlier that such an agreement would come together. ** U.S. National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow said on CNBC television that President Donald Trump, contrary to a report by Bloomberg, has not asked his cabinet to draw up terms of a China trade deal as he prepares to meet at the end of this month with Chinese President Xi Jinping. ** Kudlow's media interview pressured markets in South Korea and Japan, Mirae Asset Daewoo said in a report. ** South Korean stocks had posted their biggest percentage gain in seven years on Friday, buoyed by expectations of a Sino-U.S. trade deal. ** At 02:00 GMT, the KOSPI was down 38.45 points or 1.83 percent at 2,057.55, with market heavyweights such as Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix posting losses. The index dropped as much as 2.1 percent in the session. ** Hyundai Motor shares fell as much as 5 percent after DB Financial Investment said on Monday that the automaker's sales in China tumbled 13 percent in October year-on-year. ** Shares of Yuhan Corp jumped nearly 30 percent after the drugmaker signed a technology transfer contract with U.S. firm Janssen Biotech Inc, lifting medical sub-index . The $1.225 billion deal is the largest ever in local biotechnology industry. ** The won was quoted at 1,123.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.16 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,121.6. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,121.9 per U.S. dollar, down 0.43 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,104.15 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.91 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild losses . Japanese stocks weakened 1.3 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 15.1 percent so far this year, and down by 9.59 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 146,107,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of 896, the number of advancing shares was 181. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 90,071 million won ($80.2 million) worth of shares. ** The U.S. dollar has risen 5.21 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2 2018 and low is 1,146.26 on October 11 2018. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.01 points to 108.61. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.7 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 1.977 percent, lower than the previous day's 1.98 percent. ($1 = 1,122.7000 won) (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)