S.Korean stocks slump amid renewed fears over U.S.-China trade

    * KOSPI index drops about 2 pct, foreigners sell
    * Korean won weakens versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korean bond yields down

    SEOUL, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         tumbled more than 2
percent on Monday as fears returned over U.S.-China trade and as
shares of South Korea's largest automaker Hyundai Motor Co
plunged on jitters over its China sales. The Korean won weakened
against dollar, while bond yields fell.
    
** The United States and China are not close to a deal to
resolve their trade differences, the White House's top economic
adviser said on Friday, adding that he was less optimistic than
earlier that such an agreement would come together.             
    
** U.S. National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow said on
CNBC television that President Donald Trump, contrary to a
report by Bloomberg, has not asked his cabinet to draw up terms
of a China trade deal as he prepares to meet at the end of this
month with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
    
** Kudlow's media interview pressured markets in South Korea and
Japan, Mirae Asset Daewoo said in a report. 
    
** South Korean stocks had posted their biggest percentage gain
in seven years on Friday, buoyed by expectations of a Sino-U.S.
trade deal.              
 
** At 02:00 GMT, the KOSPI was down 38.45 points or 1.83 percent
at 2,057.55, with market heavyweights such as Samsung
Electronics             and SK Hynix             posting losses.
The index dropped as much as 2.1 percent in the session.
    
** Hyundai Motor shares             fell as much as 5 percent
after DB Financial Investment said on Monday that the
automaker's sales in China tumbled 13 percent in October
year-on-year.              

** Shares of Yuhan Corp             jumped nearly 30 percent
after the drugmaker signed a technology transfer contract with
U.S. firm Janssen Biotech Inc, lifting medical sub-index
       . The $1.225 billion deal is the largest ever in local
biotechnology industry.                
 
** The won was quoted at 1,123.4 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.16 percent weaker than its
previous close at 1,121.6. 
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,121.9 per
U.S. dollar, down 0.43 percent from the previous day, while in
one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was being
transacted at 1,104.15 per dollar. 
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was down 0.91 percent, after U.S. stocks ended
the previous session with mild losses            . Japanese
stocks         weakened 1.3 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI is down around 15.1 percent so far this year, and
down by 9.59 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 146,107,000 shares and, of the total traded issues
of 896, the number of advancing shares was 181.
 
** Foreigners were net sellers of 90,071 million won ($80.2
million) worth of shares.
 
** The U.S. dollar has risen 5.21 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on
April 2 2018 and low is 1,146.26 on October 11 2018.
 
** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.01 points to 108.61.
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
quoted at 1.7 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean
treasury bond yielded 1.977 percent, lower than the previous
day's 1.98 percent.    

($1 = 1,122.7000 won)

