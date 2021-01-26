S.Korean stocks slump as U.S. stimulus worries outweigh Q4 GDP reading

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korean benchmark bond yield edges down SEOUL, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares tumbled on Tuesday, with heavyweights leading the declines, as concerns about U.S. stimulus outweighed optimism from the nation's better-than-expected fourth-quarter GDP. The won and the benchmark bond yield fell. ** The KOSPI dropped 48.76 points, or 1.52%, to 3,160.23 by 0208 GMT after closing at a record high on Monday. ** Heavyweights such as chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix dropped 2.5% and 3.7%, respectively, while LG Chem and Hyundai Motor both tumbled more than 2%. ** Worries about the $1.9 trillion U.S. stimulus plan rose after it faced opposition from Republicans in Congress, making investors look past data that showed South Korea grew at a faster-than-expected pace in the fourth quarter. ** "Foreign investors and institutions are seen decreasing their weights in KOSPI every time the index hits a record high ... The market will continue to fluctuate upon progress in the U.S. stimulus," said Samsung Securities' analyst Seo Jung-hun. ** Investors now await U.S. fourth-quarter GDP numbers and the Federal Reserve meeting due this week, along with earnings reports from major technology companies at home and abroad. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 826.0 billion won ($749.95 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,101.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.06% lower than its previous close at 1,100.7. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,101.4, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,101.0. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.01 point to 111.45. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield was flat at 1.006%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.7 basis point to 1.773%. ($1 = 1,101.4000 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh, additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Uttaresh.V)