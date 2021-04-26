Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Currency News

S.Korean stocks start week higher; earnings, Fed meeting eyed

By Reuters Staff

    * KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers
    * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

    SEOUL, April 26 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
    
** South Korean shares opened higher on Monday, ahead of a big
earnings week and a meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve where
investors will look for clues on the strength of the recovery in
the world's largest economy. 
    
** The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.
    
** The benchmark KOSPI         rose 12.05 points, or 0.38%, to
3,198.15 by 0108 GMT.
    
** South Korean steelmaker POSCO             announced its
first-quarter earnings on Monday. This will followed by Samsung
SDI            , LG Display            , LG Chem            
through the week.
    
** Investors want to check how strong the recovery is not just
in South Korea but also in the global economy. Hence, earnings
are in focus globally, says Seo Jung-hun, an analyst at Samsung
Securities.    
    
** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics
            rose 0.24% and peer SK Hynix             fell 1.13%.
LG Chem             and Naver             slid 0.46% and 0.40%
each.
    
** Foreigners were net buyers of 36.8 billion won ($33.03
million) worth of shares on the main board. 
    
** The won was quoted at 1,115.6 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , up 0.20%.
    
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,114.3 per
dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month
contract               was quoted at 1,114.6.
    
** The trading volume on KOSPI was 500.54 million shares. Of the
total traded issues of 908, the number of advancing shares was
493.
    
** The won has lost 2.6% against the dollar so far this year.
    
** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.01 point to 110.91.
    
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.7
basis point to 1.127%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by
0.8 basis point to 2.035%.


($1 = 1,114.0900 won)

 (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee)
