S.Korean stocks start week higher; earnings, Fed meeting eyed

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, April 26 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares opened higher on Monday, ahead of a big earnings week and a meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve where investors will look for clues on the strength of the recovery in the world's largest economy. ** The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** The benchmark KOSPI rose 12.05 points, or 0.38%, to 3,198.15 by 0108 GMT. ** South Korean steelmaker POSCO announced its first-quarter earnings on Monday. This will followed by Samsung SDI , LG Display , LG Chem through the week. ** Investors want to check how strong the recovery is not just in South Korea but also in the global economy. Hence, earnings are in focus globally, says Seo Jung-hun, an analyst at Samsung Securities. ** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.24% and peer SK Hynix fell 1.13%. LG Chem and Naver slid 0.46% and 0.40% each. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 36.8 billion won ($33.03 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,115.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , up 0.20%. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,114.3 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,114.6. ** The trading volume on KOSPI was 500.54 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 908, the number of advancing shares was 493. ** The won has lost 2.6% against the dollar so far this year. ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.01 point to 110.91. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.7 basis point to 1.127%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.8 basis point to 2.035%. ($1 = 1,114.0900 won) (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee)