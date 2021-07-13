Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
S.Korean stocks track Wall St higher; U.S. data in focus

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    * KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers
    * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

    SEOUL, July 13 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares on Tuesday tracked Wall Street's
strong finish overnight, with investors eyeing U.S. inflation
data and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's testimony. 
    
    ** The won strengthened and the benchmark bond yield rose.
    
    ** The benchmark KOSPI         rose 22.13 points, or 0.68%,
to 3,269.25 as of 0238 GMT. The index jumped 0.89% on Monday,
the sharpest in nearly two months.
    
    ** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung
Electronics             rose 0.38% and peer SK Hynix            
added 2.50%. Internet giant Naver             also gained 2.87%.
    
    ** Foreigners were net buyers of 104.9 billion won ($91.59
million) worth of shares on the main board. 
    
    ** Aiding sentiment was Chinese trade data that beat
forecasts by a large margin.             
    
    ** Second-quarter earnings in the United States, due to
begin this week, is also on investors' radar along with
inflation readings and Fed chair's testimony.
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,145.6 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , up 0.12%.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,144.8
per dollar, up 0.2%, while in non-deliverable forward trading,
its one-month contract               was quoted at 1,145.0.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, September futures on
three-year treasury bonds         fell 0.08 point to 110.22.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by
3.7 basis points to 1.420%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
rose by 1.3 basis points to 2.035%.

($1 = 1,145.3800 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh)
