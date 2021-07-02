S.Korean stocks track Wall St higher, virus worries cap gains

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, July 2 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares rose on Friday, tracking a firmer finish on Wall Street, although the gains were capped by worries about a rapid resurgence in COVID-19 cases. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The KOSPI rose 4.45 points, or 0.14%, to 3,286.51 as of 0248 GMT, bouncing back from a 0.44% decline on Thursday. ** The S&P 500 reached its sixth consecutive all-time closing high after data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week, with layoffs plunging to a 21-year low in June. ** South Korea's daily count of novel coronavirus cases topped 800 on Thursday, the highest in nearly six months, due to new cluster infections and the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant. ** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.12%, while peer SK Hynix fell 1.61%. Internet giant Naver added 0.61%. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 65.9 billion won ($58.10 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** At home, consumer inflation stayed above 2% in June for the third consecutive month, hovering near a nine-year peak, adding pressure on policymakers to raise interest rates sooner rather than later. ** The won was quoted at 1,134.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.16% lower than its previous close at 1,133.1. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,134.4, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,133.9. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.07 point to 109.84. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 2.7 basis points to 1.496%. ($1 = 1,134.2300 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; editing by Uttaresh.V)