Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Chemicals - Commodity

S.Korean stocks track Wall St higher, virus worries cap gains

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    * KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers
    * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

    SEOUL, July 2 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares rose on Friday, tracking a firmer
finish on Wall Street, although the gains were capped by worries
about a rapid resurgence in COVID-19 cases. The won weakened,
while the benchmark bond yield rose.
    
    ** The KOSPI         rose 4.45 points, or 0.14%, to 3,286.51
as of 0248 GMT, bouncing back from a 0.44% decline on Thursday.
    
    ** The S&P 500 reached its sixth consecutive all-time
closing high after data showed the number of Americans filing
new claims for unemployment benefits fell more than expected
last week, with layoffs plunging to a 21-year low in June.
            
    
     ** South Korea's daily count of novel coronavirus cases
topped 800 on Thursday, the highest in nearly six months, due to
new cluster infections and the spread of the highly contagious
Delta variant.             
    
    ** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics
            rose 0.12%, while peer SK Hynix             fell
1.61%. Internet giant Naver             added 0.61%.
    
    ** Foreigners were net buyers of 65.9 billion won ($58.10
million) worth of shares on the main board. 
    
    ** At home, consumer inflation stayed above 2% in June for
the third consecutive month, hovering near a nine-year peak,
adding pressure on policymakers to raise interest rates sooner
rather than later.             
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,134.9 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.16% lower than its previous
close at 1,133.1.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at
1,134.4, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month
contract               was quoted at 1,133.9.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, September futures on
three-year treasury bonds         fell 0.07 point to 109.84.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by
2.7 basis points to 1.496%.

($1 = 1,134.2300 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; editing by Uttaresh.V)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up