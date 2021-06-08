Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
S.Korean stocks trade flat on caution ahead of U.S. inflation data

By Reuters Staff

    * KOSPI flat, foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won edges up against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

    SEOUL, June 8 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares were unchanged on Tuesday, a day
after closing at a record high, as investors awaited key U.S.
inflation data due later this week amid lack of market-moving
catalysts. 
    
    ** The Korean won edged up, while the benchmark bond yield
fell.
    
    ** The KOSPI         rose 2.38 points, or 0.04%, to 3,253.56
by 0133 GMT.
    
    ** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung
Electronics             rose 0.24%, while peer SK Hynix
            fell 0.78%. LG Chem             slid 0.37% and Naver
            rose 0.55%.
    
    ** Contract drug manufacturer Samsung Biologics Co Ltd
            jumped as much as 4.6% to a two-week high following
an expansion of a deal with Gilead Science Inc         .
            
    
    ** Foreigners were net sellers of 183.2 billion won ($164.62
million) worth of shares on the main board. 
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,112.1 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , up 0.07%.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,112.2
per dollar, down 0.1%, while in non-deliverable forward trading,
its one-month contract               was quoted at 1,111.8.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.05 point to 110.84.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by
1.1 basis points to 1.190%.
    
    ($1 = 1,112.8700 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; editing by Uttaresh.V)
