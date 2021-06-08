S.Korean stocks trade flat on caution ahead of U.S. inflation data

* KOSPI flat, foreigners net sellers * Korean won edges up against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, June 8 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares were unchanged on Tuesday, a day after closing at a record high, as investors awaited key U.S. inflation data due later this week amid lack of market-moving catalysts. ** The Korean won edged up, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** The KOSPI rose 2.38 points, or 0.04%, to 3,253.56 by 0133 GMT. ** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.24%, while peer SK Hynix fell 0.78%. LG Chem slid 0.37% and Naver rose 0.55%. ** Contract drug manufacturer Samsung Biologics Co Ltd jumped as much as 4.6% to a two-week high following an expansion of a deal with Gilead Science Inc . ** Foreigners were net sellers of 183.2 billion won ($164.62 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,112.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , up 0.07%. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,112.2 per dollar, down 0.1%, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,111.8. ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.05 point to 110.84. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.1 basis points to 1.190%. ($1 = 1,112.8700 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; editing by Uttaresh.V)