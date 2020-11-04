S.Korean stocks trim gains as early U.S. election results show tight race

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares rose on Wednesday, although they pared sharp gains clocked during the session after early results from the U.S. presidential election hinted at a close race. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The benchmark KOSPI was up 17.17 points, or 0.73%, at 2,360.48 by 0153 GMT, after gaining as much as 1.2%. ** Initial results from the U.S. presidential election did not show a clear winner yet, with investors eyeing outcome in Florida. ** "Investors are reacting according to the U.S. presidential election results ... Florida and Senate elections are closely watched," said DS Investment & Securities' analyst Na Jeong-hwan. ** Heavyweight Samsung Electronics fell 0.7%, while the world's second-biggest memory chip maker SK Hynix edged up 0.9% after posting a 175% jump in operating profit in the July-September period. ** Drugmaker Celltrion Inc jumped 3.1%, gaining for a third day, after signing a 210 billion won ($184.54 million) supply contract to distribute its rapid COVID-19 testing kit Sampinute in the United States. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 181.7 billion won ($159.67 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,137.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.31% lower than its previous close at 1,134.1. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,135.4, down 0.4% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,136.1. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds was unchanged at 111.59. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield was flat at 0.982%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 0.6 basis point to 1.612%. ($1 = 1,137.9600 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; editing by Uttaresh.V)