Asian Markets

S.Korean stocks trim gains as early U.S. election results show tight race

By Reuters Staff

    * KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

    SEOUL, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares rose on Wednesday, although they
pared sharp gains clocked during the session after early results
from the U.S. presidential election hinted at a close race. The
won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.
    
    ** The benchmark KOSPI         was up 17.17 points, or
0.73%, at 2,360.48 by 0153 GMT, after gaining as much as 1.2%.
    
    ** Initial results from the U.S. presidential election did
not show a clear winner yet, with investors eyeing outcome in
Florida.
    
    ** "Investors are reacting according to the U.S.
presidential election results ... Florida and Senate elections
are closely watched," said DS Investment & Securities' analyst
Na Jeong-hwan.
    
    ** Heavyweight Samsung Electronics             fell 0.7%,
while the world's second-biggest memory chip maker SK Hynix
            edged up 0.9% after posting a 175% jump in operating
profit in the July-September period.             
    
    ** Drugmaker Celltrion Inc             jumped 3.1%, gaining
for a third day, after signing a 210 billion won ($184.54
million) supply contract to distribute its rapid COVID-19
testing kit Sampinute in the United States.             
    
    ** Foreigners were net sellers of 181.7 billion won ($159.67
million) worth of shares on the main board.
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,137.6 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.31% lower than its previous
close at 1,134.1.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at
1,135.4, down 0.4% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,136.1.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year
treasury bonds         was unchanged at 111.59.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield was
flat at 0.982%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 0.6
basis point to 1.612%.

($1 = 1,137.9600 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; editing by Uttaresh.V)
