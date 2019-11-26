S.Korean stocks, won rise on signs of progress in U.S.-China trade talks

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers * Korean won strengthens versus U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Late morning round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares rose on Tuesday as signs of progress towards an interim trade deal between the United States and China boosted investors' appetite for riskier assets. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield edged down. ** As of 0206 GMT, the Seoul stock market's main KOSPI rose 10.19 points, or 0.48%, to 2,133.69. ** Traders pointed to China's decision to increase punishments for intellectual property rights violations as a fresh concession to the United States in the drawn-out and volatile negotiations. ** On Tuesday, China's commerce ministry said Vice Premier Liu He, U.S. Trade representative Robert Lighthizer and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin held a phone call on issues related to a phase one trade agreement. ** Expectations for progress in the Sino-U.S. trade talks are driving a rally in risk assets such as equities and emerging-market currencies, Park Sang-hyun, chief economist at Hi Investment & Securities, said. ** However, foreigners were on track to be net sellers for a 14th straight session, having sold 45.2 billion won worth of shares on the main board so far on Tuesday. ** The won was quoted at 1,172.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.32% higher than its previous close at 1,176.0. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,173.2 per U.S. dollar, down 0.0% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,172.3 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.45%, after U.S. stocks rallied . Japanese stocks also rose 0.89%. ** The KOSPI has risen 4.54% so far this year, and gained 2.7% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 216.21 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 904, the number of advancing shares was 513. ** The won has lost 4.8% against the dollar so far this year. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.03 points to 110.17, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was not quoted during the morning session. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield was flat at 1.475%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.7 basis points to 1.719%. (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Aditya Soni)