S.Korean stocks, won slip; bond yields up

* KOSPI index falls, foreigners buy * Korean won weakens versus U.S. dollar * South Korean bond yields climb SEOUL, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index fell on Tuesday, heading for its third straight losing session. The Korean won slipped, while bond yields rose. ** At 01:40 GMT, the KOSPI was down 11.47 points or 0.49 percent at 2,327.41. ** Samsung Electronics lost 0.5 percent, while Samsung Biologics and LG Chem fell 1.5 percent and 1.9 percent, respectively. ** Korean financial markets are closed on Wednesday for a national holiday and will reopen at normal hours on Thursday. ** The won was quoted at 1,114.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.27 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,111.8. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,114.57 per U.S. dollar, down 0.16 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,097.75 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.20 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild gains . Japanese stocks rose 0.42 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 5.2 percent so far this year, and up by 3.54 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 81,197,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of 890, the number of advancing shares was 305. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 2.21 billion won worth of shares. ** The U.S. dollar has risen 4.52 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2 2018 and low is 1,140.4 on July 19 2018. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.03 points to 108.3. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.027 percent, higher than the previous day's 2.02 percent. ($1 = 1,114.6000 won) (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)