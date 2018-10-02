FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Asia
October 2, 2018 / 1:43 AM / Updated an hour ago

S.Korean stocks, won slip; bond yields up

3 Min Read

    * KOSPI index falls, foreigners buy
    * Korean won weakens versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korean bond yields climb

    SEOUL, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         fell on Tuesday,
heading for its third straight losing session. The Korean won
slipped, while bond yields rose.
 
** At 01:40 GMT, the KOSPI was down 11.47 points or 0.49 percent
at 2,327.41.
    
** Samsung Electronics             lost 0.5 percent, while
Samsung Biologics             and LG Chem             fell 1.5
percent and 1.9 percent, respectively. 
    
** Korean financial markets are closed on Wednesday for a
national holiday and will reopen at normal hours on Thursday. 
 
** The won was quoted at 1,114.8 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.27 percent weaker than its
previous close at 1,111.8. 
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,114.57
per U.S. dollar, down 0.16 percent from the previous day, while
in one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was being
transacted at 1,097.75 per dollar. 
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was down 0.20 percent, after U.S. stocks ended
the previous session with mild gains            . Japanese
stocks         rose 0.42 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI is down around 5.2 percent so far this year, and up
by 3.54 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 81,197,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of
890, the number of advancing shares was 305.
 
** Foreigners were net buyers of 2.21 billion won worth of
shares. 
 
** The U.S. dollar has risen 4.52 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on
April 2 2018 and low is 1,140.4 on July 19 2018.
 
** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.03 points to 108.3.
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean
treasury bond yielded 2.027 percent, higher than the previous
day's 2.02 percent.


($1 = 1,114.6000 won)

 (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.