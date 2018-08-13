S.Korean stocks, won slip over Turkish lira crisis

* KOSPI index drops, foreigners sell * Korean won weakens versus U.S. dollar * South Korea bond yields up Aug 13 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index and won declined on Monday as the Turkish lira continued to fall, leading to increasing demand for the U.S. dollar. Bond yields rose. ** At 01:30 GMT, the KOSPI was down 25.06 points or 1.10 percent at 2,257.73, along with Chinese CSI300 and Japan's Nikkei down 1 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively. ** Steel and construction shares with exposure to North Korea surged early on Monday, as the two Koreas move closer to a possible inter-Korean summit. Moonbae Steel rose 14 percent, while Daeho AL gained 11 percent on hopes of a construction boom in North Korea. ** South Korea's top drugmaker Celltrion lost over 3 percent after Goldman Sachs cut its target price to 147,000 won ($129.58). Its previous close was 272,000 won. ** The won was quoted at 1,132.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.29 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,128.9. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,132.8 per U.S. dollar, down 0.32 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,116.75 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 1.08 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild losses . Japanese stocks weakened 1.35 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 7.5 percent so far this year, and down by 1.86 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 125,833,000 shares and, of the total 888 traded issues, the number of advancing shares was 152. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 114,287 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 6.21 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2 and the low is 1,140.4 on July 19. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.01 point to 108.36. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.047 percent, higher than the previous day's 2.04 percent. ($1 = 1,134.4000 won) (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Sunil Nair)