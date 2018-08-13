FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 13, 2018 / 2:06 AM / Updated an hour ago

S.Korean stocks, won slip over Turkish lira crisis

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * KOSPI index drops, foreigners sell
    * Korean won weakens versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea bond yields up

    Aug 13 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         and won declined on
Monday as the Turkish lira continued to fall, leading to
increasing demand for the U.S. dollar. Bond yields rose.
 
** At 01:30 GMT, the KOSPI was down 25.06 points or 1.10 percent
at 2,257.73, along with Chinese CSI300           and Japan's
Nikkei         down 1 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively. 

** Steel and construction shares with exposure to North Korea
surged early on Monday, as the two Koreas move closer to a
possible inter-Korean summit. Moonbae Steel             rose 14
percent, while Daeho AL             gained 11 percent on hopes
of a construction boom in North Korea.             

** South Korea's top drugmaker Celltrion lost over 3 percent
after Goldman Sachs cut its target price to 147,000 won
($129.58). Its previous close was 272,000 won.     
 
** The won was quoted at 1,132.2 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.29 percent weaker than its
previous close at 1,128.9. 
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,132.8 per
U.S. dollar, down 0.32 percent from the previous day, while in
one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was being
transacted at 1,116.75 per dollar. 
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was down 1.08 percent, after U.S. stocks ended
the previous session with mild losses            . Japanese
stocks         weakened 1.35 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI is down around 7.5 percent so far this year, and
down by 1.86 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 125,833,000 shares and, of the total 888 traded
issues, the number of advancing shares was 152.
 
** Foreigners were net sellers of 114,287 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has risen 6.21 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on
April 2 and the low is 1,140.4 on July 19.
 
** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.01 point to 108.36.
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean
treasury bond yielded 2.047 percent, higher than the previous
day's 2.04 percent.

($1 = 1,134.4000 won)

 (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Sunil Nair)
