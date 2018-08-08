FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 8, 2018 / 2:19 AM / in 2 hours

S.Korean won gains on China FX reserves data; stocks flat

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * KOSPI index rises, foreigners buy
    * Korean won gains versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea bond yields up

    Aug 8 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** The Korean won climbed 0.4 percent against the U.S. dollar on
Wednesday, as China's foreign exchange reserves unexpectedly
rose in July. South Korea's KOSPI stock index         was flat
as expectations for increased Beijing's stimulus offset trade
worries. Bond yields edged higher. 
    
** At 0130 GMT, the won was quoted at 1,119.4 per dollar on the
onshore settlement platform           , 0.39 percent firmer than
previous close of 1,123.8, in line with other Asian currencies. 
 
** The KOSPI was up 4.57 points or 0.20 percent at 2,304.73.
    
** Shares of Hyundai Motor Group's units fluctuated after a
local news report that Hyundai Motor Group may undertake
restructuring aimed at improving corporate governance.    
Shares of Hyundai Motor             and Hyundai Mobis
            jumped as much as 2 percent and 5 percent,
respectively, while Hyundai Glovis            , the group's
logistics unit, fell over 5 percent.             
    
** China's foreign exchange reserves unexpectedly rose in July
even as worries over escalating trade tensions between the
United States and China have caused market volatility. Reserves
rose $5.82 billion in July to $3.118 trillion, compared with a
rise of $1.51 billion in June, central bank data showed on
Tuesday.             
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,119.1 per
U.S. dollar, down 0.19 percent from the previous session, while
in one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was being
transacted at 1,101.95 per dollar. 
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was up 0.52 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the
previous session with mild gains            . Japanese stocks
        rose 0.28 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI slipped 6.8 percent so far this year, and rose 2.16
percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 84,440,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of
890, the number of advancing shares was 430.
 
** Foreigners were net buyers of 33,669 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar rose 4.94 percent against the won this year.
The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2,
2018, and low is 1,140.4 on July 19, 2018.
 
** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year
treasury bonds         dropped to 108.2.
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
quoted at 1.65 percent compared with a previous close of 1.65
percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded
2.086 percent, higher than the previous day's 2.08 percent.

 (Reporting by Hayoung Choi, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
