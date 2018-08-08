S.Korean won gains on China FX reserves data; stocks flat

* KOSPI index rises, foreigners buy * Korean won gains versus U.S. dollar * South Korea bond yields up Aug 8 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** The Korean won climbed 0.4 percent against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, as China's foreign exchange reserves unexpectedly rose in July. South Korea's KOSPI stock index was flat as expectations for increased Beijing's stimulus offset trade worries. Bond yields edged higher. ** At 0130 GMT, the won was quoted at 1,119.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.39 percent firmer than previous close of 1,123.8, in line with other Asian currencies. ** The KOSPI was up 4.57 points or 0.20 percent at 2,304.73. ** Shares of Hyundai Motor Group's units fluctuated after a local news report that Hyundai Motor Group may undertake restructuring aimed at improving corporate governance. Shares of Hyundai Motor and Hyundai Mobis jumped as much as 2 percent and 5 percent, respectively, while Hyundai Glovis , the group's logistics unit, fell over 5 percent. ** China's foreign exchange reserves unexpectedly rose in July even as worries over escalating trade tensions between the United States and China have caused market volatility. Reserves rose $5.82 billion in July to $3.118 trillion, compared with a rise of $1.51 billion in June, central bank data showed on Tuesday. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,119.1 per U.S. dollar, down 0.19 percent from the previous session, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,101.95 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.52 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild gains . Japanese stocks rose 0.28 percent. ** The KOSPI slipped 6.8 percent so far this year, and rose 2.16 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 84,440,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of 890, the number of advancing shares was 430. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 33,669 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar rose 4.94 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2, 2018, and low is 1,140.4 on July 19, 2018. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds dropped to 108.2. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent compared with a previous close of 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.086 percent, higher than the previous day's 2.08 percent. (Reporting by Hayoung Choi, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)