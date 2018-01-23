S.Korean won steady, LG Elec down on U.S. tariffs move, but Samsung Elec steady

* KOSPI index rise 0.8 pct even as foreigners sell * Korean won steady versus US dollar * LG Elec down on U.S. decision to slap tariffs on washers SEOUL, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index rose on Tuesday as sentiment improved after U.S. senators struck a deal to end a three-day government shutdown. The Korean won was steady while and bond yields rose. ** At 02:27 GMT, the KOSPI was up 21.85 points or 0.87 percent at 2,523.96. ** Shares of LG Electronics recovered to trade just 2.29 pct down having earlier dropped as much as 5 percent on a U.S. decision to slap tariffs on imported washing machines. Shares of Samsung Electronics were up 0.7 percent compared to previous close. ** The won was quoted at 1,069.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.02 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,070.1. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,070.2 per U.S. dollar, down 0.15 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,060.05 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.46 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild gains . Japanese stocks rose 0.92 percent. ** The KOSPI is up around 1.4 percent so far this year, and up by 1.12 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 176,931,000 shares, and of the total 882 traded issues 498 had gained. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 19,857 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 0.36 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,056.67 per dollar on January 14 2018 and low is 1,073.2 on January 11 2018. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.01 points to107.68. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)